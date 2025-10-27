Fuels reduction, weather advisories, and new restaurant opens in Pismo Beach

Happy Monday, we have some weather advisories to start the week, click here for the full forecast.



SpaceX launch from Vandenberg today : SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base this afternoon. The launch window opens at 2:12 P.M. and runs through 6:12. Residents in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties may hear a sonic boom about 8 to 10 minutes after liftoff.

: SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base this afternoon. The launch window opens at 2:12 P.M. and runs through 6:12. Residents in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties may hear a sonic boom about 8 to 10 minutes after liftoff. Fire Safe Council begins fuels reduction in Atascadero : The San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council and the City of Atascadero have launched a hazardous fuels reduction project along Atascadero Creek. Work begins today and is expected to take three to five weeks. Crews will clear flammable vegetation on both sides of the creek, extending slightly onto private property when needed.

: The San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council and the City of Atascadero have launched a hazardous fuels reduction project along Atascadero Creek. Work begins today and is expected to take three to five weeks. Crews will clear flammable vegetation on both sides of the creek, extending slightly onto private property when needed. Bomb-Burrito celebrates grand opening: Bomb-Burrito held its grand opening over the weekend. Owner Eric Anderson says owning the shop has been his dream for 25 years. The restaurant serves burritos, bowls, and special dishes, including gluten-free and vegan options. It’s open daily from 11 A.M. to 8 P.M., staying open until 9 on Fridays and Saturdays.

A multi-agency response was launched around 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Price Street in Pismo Beach after reports of someone in the water in distress. CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the Pismo Beach Fire Department, the USAR team from San Luis Obispo County USAR Team, the Port San Luis Harbor Patrol, and a CHP helicopter all took part in the rescue. Rescue swimmers recovered a body from the ocean and the person was transported to shore, where officials later confirmed the individual died. The difficult terrain, strong swells and rocky coastline complicated the search and recovery efforts.

A candlelight vigil was held on Mars Avenue for missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard as her investigation expands into Kansas and involves multiple agencies, including the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Dozens of community members gathered to support the family, call for her safe return and express hope despite the ongoing absence of new leads. Investigators say she was last seen during a road trip with her mother between October 7–10 and surveillance images suggest she may have been wearing a wig and hoodie, possibly to disguise her. The investigation remains active and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

In Morro Bay the city held its 13th annual Witches and Warlocks Paddle event at Coleman Park, inviting paddlers in costumes to glide across the water in a festive community gathering. Participants donned witch and warlock attire and took to the bay on paddleboards, embracing the spooky season and celebrating outdoors. The event was open to the public and emphasized fun, safety and community participation on the water. It has grown since its start in 2013 into a popular annual tradition.