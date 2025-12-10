Fugitive found, Powerball jackpot climbs, and local cops spread Christmas cheer

Good morning! Here are the top local stories from Daybreak:



Falcon 9 launches from Vandenberg: SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon-9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base early this morning. The mission lifted off around 3:40 a.m., carrying 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. Moments later, the first-stage booster touched down safely on a droneship in the Pacific.

Students are back on campus today after a “secure in place” was issued at Nipomo High School. School staff told our reporter Dylan Foreman that a student accessed the intercom system from a classroom and said the words “school shooter,” triggering alerts at both Nipomo High and New Tech High next door. The Sheriff’s Office responded and lifted the order around noon. Authorities believe it was a prank but say the investigation is still ongoing. Murder suspect arrested in Morro Bay: Officials have identified 43-year-old William Powell as the man arrested in Morro Bay after a brief standoff. Powell is wanted in connection with the 2022 murder of 38-year-old Ciara Bullock in New Orleans. Investigators believed he fled to Mississippi before receiving new information placing him on Mindoro Street in Morro Bay. U.S. Marshals entered the home Monday and took him into custody. Powell remains in the SLO County Jail and will be extradited to Louisiana to face charges.

Some long-time residents are raising serious concerns about upkeep at the Arroyo Grande Cemetery after overgrown grass and weeds recently covered headstones, including those of family members. One local, who visits weekly, said he recently had to mow around his parents’ graves himself because maintenance seemed neglected for weeks. Cemetery staff say they clean the grounds every weekday and ask residents to notify them if work is needed, but multiple families say they've resorted to doing the upkeep themselves.

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $930 million, and that’s got many people in Santa Barbara feeling lucky. Residents interviewed by reporters said the massive prize or “that big number” draws them in, some buy tickets regularly when the pot gets high; others remain skeptical or skip it this round. People shared what they’d do with the money: from supporting local cultural events to paying off bills.

In a festive display Tuesday night, officers with the Morro Bay Police Department drove through neighborhoods with sirens and Christmas music, announcing a surprise visit from Santa Claus. Children rushed outside to meet him, and many received small gift bags with candy and popcorn. The “caroling cops” event began Monday and continues through Thursday evenings, spreading holiday cheer across the community.

