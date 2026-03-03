Gas prices going up, local hazard map, and pedestrian safety

Good morning, here are the top stories on Daybreak today:



The conflict between the U.S. and Iran has rattled global oil markets, helping push crude prices sharply higher, and those increases are now being felt at the pump on California’s Central Coast. Local gas prices were already rising due to seasonal factors, and analysts warn continued instability, especially around the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route, could keep upward pressure on fuel costs. Truck crashes into restaurant : A pickup truck drove into the front of the Palo Mesa Pizza restaurant in the Village of Arroyo Grande shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Monday, but no one inside the building or any pedestrians were injured. The driver and passenger suffered only minor injuries, and police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

: A pickup truck drove into the front of the Palo Mesa Pizza restaurant in the Village of Arroyo Grande shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Monday, but no one inside the building or any pedestrians were injured. The driver and passenger suffered only minor injuries, and police are still investigating the cause of the crash. Read Across America Day: Students at Liberty Elementary School and other campuses in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District marked Read Across America Day with themed activities, including costumes and guest readers such as local officials visiting classrooms to share books. The annual event, held every March 2 to promote literacy and a love of reading, featured celebrations designed to make reading fun and engaging for students across the district.

A new interactive hazard map from Santa Barbara County allows residents to enter their home address to view specific natural disaster risks in their area, including wildfire, flood and tsunami hazards. Officials say understanding local risks is crucial for emergency preparedness and encourages people to use the tool to shape safety plans and supply kits. Local residents interviewed for the story say knowing about these risks helps them stay informed and better prepared for emergencies.

Some Arroyo Grande residents are voicing frustration over a new pedestrian safety project on Huasna Road, saying the changes came too quickly and could impact parking and neighborhood dynamics. The project’s refuge island and narrowed lanes are intended to slow traffic and make crossing safer, according to city engineers. Critics say communication with locals before construction has been insufficient, even though officials say they’ve held meetings and issued notifications over time.

The San Luis Obispo Police is investigating a hate crime and assault that took place on February 28 near Cal Poly. Suspects are described as four to five white males, aged 20 to 25 years old. The group was wearing trucker hats, blue jeans and cowboy-style boots. They were driving a large white truck with extensive aftermarket lighting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo Police at (805) 781-7312.