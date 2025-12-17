Gas prices hit low, bridge set to reopen, and community debates

Good morning, Central Coast, we are one week away from Christmas Eve! Here are the top stories from Daybreak this morning:



Gas prices are dropping just in time for holiday travel: Crude oil prices have fallen to multi-year lows, easing an oversupplied energy market that analysts say is benefiting drivers. GasBuddy predicts U.S. gas prices could drop to around $2.80 a gallon on Christmas Day, the lowest level since 2020.

San Luis Coastal Unified approves budget with program cuts: After a meeting lasting more than seven hours, the school board voted to approve next year's budget, with all but one trustee in favor. The decision includes cuts to programs like band, prompting continued concern from families and educators.

After a meeting lasting more than seven hours, the school board voted to approve next year’s budget, with all but one trustee in favor. The decision includes cuts to programs like band, prompting continued concern from families and educators. Nearly century-old Arroyo Grande bridge set to reopen: The Traffic Way Bridge is expected to reopen this week after seven months of construction on the city’s largest project to date. The $14-million replacement project may see minor cosmetic work continue into early January.

A city plan to improve safety along Lompoc’s main corridors, H Street and Ocean Avenue, has drawn mixed reactions from residents and business owners, with some learning about the proposal only recently. Supporters say the plan could reduce crashes and make conditions safer for pedestrians and cyclists, while others worry about potential impacts on traffic flow, parking and businesses. City officials emphasize the document is a planning tool and that any construction would require further study, funding and future approval.

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted to approve changes to the Growth Management Ordinance that will allow a 0.4% residential growth rate in Los Osos for 2026, potentially issuing about 25 new housing permits under the cap. Supporters argue the slight increase aligns with new county housing initiatives, while others had raised concerns tied to groundwater and long-term resource availability in the community. The board’s decision moves forward with a modest expansion after considering input on responsible development.

A Creston ranch owner spent three and a half months creating an elaborate holiday light display on a Western movie set backdrop, complete with miles of lights, Santa figures and teddy bears. The Frontier Fantasy Christmas Light Display drew more than 1,000 visitors to a free holiday event meant to spread Christmas joy. The display will remain lit through the end of the month and has been celebrated for bringing happiness to families in the community.

