Gifford Fire update, PETA recognition in Santa Barbara, and apartment building crash

Good morning, here are the top local stories we are following on Daybreak today:



SpaceX is targeting liftoff tonight from Vandenberg Space Force Base: The Falcon 9 launch window opens at 7:05 PM, carrying 24 Starlink satellites for the Department of Defense. Opportunities run until 11:05 PM. The booster will land at sea, so no local sonic boom is expected.

The Falcon 9 launch window opens at 7:05 PM, carrying 24 Starlink satellites for the Department of Defense. Opportunities run until 11:05 PM. The booster will land at sea, so no local sonic boom is expected. The Gifford Fire has grown to 118,000 acres: It is now 33% contained and burning into the steep, inaccessible Garcia Wilderness. Nearly 3,000 structures remain threatened, with evacuation orders and warnings still in place.

It is now 33% contained and burning into the steep, inaccessible Garcia Wilderness. Nearly 3,000 structures remain threatened, with evacuation orders and warnings still in place. Gifford Fire officials are hosting a community meeting tonight in San Luis Obispo: It runs from 7 to 8 PM at the Veteran’s Hall, where officials will share firefighting updates and answer questions.

On Sunday morning, a two-vehicle crash at Los Osos Valley Road and Royal Way in San Luis Obispo sent an SUV into the side of an apartment building, causing significant damage to both floors and displacing residents. Authorities say one vehicle may have run a red light, though it’s unclear which. At least one person was transported by ambulance, and no residents were home in the impacted unit, except for a small chihuahua that was unharmed. The building is expected to be red-tagged, with both the upstairs and downstairs units evacuated. The crash remains under investigation.

Chef Dalan Moreno of Rascals Vegan in Santa Barbara has gained national recognition from PETA for creating one of the top eight vegan breakfast sandwiches in the country. Moreno, who went vegan at 15 after watching a PETA video, reimagined the classic McMuffin using tofu, plant-based sausage, and vegan cheese. The award highlights the growing demand for plant-based foods, with the U.S. market valued at $8.8 billion in 2023 and expected to more than double by 2030. For Moreno, the honor is a personal milestone, connecting his career success to the very moment that inspired his vegan journey.

Residents and organizers came together in San Luis Obispo for the annual United Way “Stuff the Bus” back-to-school donation event. Attendees donated school supplies and funds to help local children in need. Last year, $60,000 worth of supplies were collected and distributed across five school districts. Visit the United Way San Luis Obispo Stuff the Bus webpage for details.