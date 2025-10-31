Halloween events, blood drive, and jackpot grows

Happy Halloween, Central Coast! No tricks here, take a look at how you can treat yourself with these fun events happening all weekend.



Be a Hero this halloween: One of the nation’s largest nonprofit blood organizations is urging people to donate during its “Be a Hero This Halloween” blood drive. Two drives are happening today at Paso Robles High School and WorldMark Solvang, both open from 9 a.m. through the afternoon.

One of the nation’s largest nonprofit blood organizations is urging people to donate during its “Be a Hero This Halloween” blood drive. Two drives are happening today at Paso Robles High School and WorldMark Solvang, both open from 9 a.m. through the afternoon. SpaceX set for another launch from Vandenberg: A Falcon 9 rocket is expected to lift off sometime between 12:44 and 4:44 p.m., marking SpaceX’s eighth launch of the month. The mission will send 28 Starlink satellites into orbit after a booster landing on a drone ship in the Pacific.

A Falcon 9 rocket is expected to lift off sometime between 12:44 and 4:44 p.m., marking SpaceX’s eighth launch of the month. The mission will send 28 Starlink satellites into orbit after a booster landing on a drone ship in the Pacific. Halloween mega millions jackpot grows: The Mega Millions jackpot is now up to 754 million dollars after no winner in Tuesday night’s drawing. It’s the largest jackpot ever offered on Halloween, with a cash value of more than 352 million.

Investigators are stepping up their search for nine-year-old Melodee Buzzard, who’s been missing since mid-October after not showing up for school. Her mother, Ashlee Buzzard, was escorted from their home as detectives served additional search warrants this week. The FBI and sheriff’s office are now looking into several new locations, including a rental car and a storage unit connected to the case. No arrests have been made, and the search for Melodee continues.

While beef prices are at historic highs due to drought, tight supply, and tariffs, local ranchers like those at Molnar Cattle in Cayucos are feeling the squeeze as expanded beef imports and a 20 percent drop in cattle futures threaten stability. Ranch owner Pat Molnar says the recent boost in market prices helped recover past expenses, but the decision to hold back some cattle signals worry about what’s next. With more than a dozen lawmakers urging tighter regulation of imports, Molnar and others hope policymakers will recognize the risks to U.S. producers and keep local ranching viable.

The community gathered at George Washington Battles Elementary School in Santa Maria to celebrate Día de los Muertos with live mariachi music, ofrendas, arts and crafts, and refreshments. Principal Kathy Serrano-Canales said the event was designed to ensure every child feels a sense of belonging while connecting with their culture and school community. The celebration highlighted the importance of remembering loved ones who have passed, bringing families together in a spirit of reflection and joy.

