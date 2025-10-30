Additional search warrants served, mother removed from home during ongoing search for Melodee Buzzard

Authorities are serving additional search warrants in the case of a missing Vandenberg Village girl whose mother has now been escorted away from the home.

Melodee Buzzard was reported missing on Oct. 14 after Lompoc school officials reported her prolonged absence. Her mother, Ashlee Buzzard, has been uncooperative with the investigation into her daughter's disappearance, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

As part of the investigation, additional search warrants were served by sheriff's detectives and the FBI at the home along the 500 block of Mars Avenue on Thursday. A storage locker and the rental car Melodee was last seen in are also being searched.

Ashlee was escorted away from the home to an undisclosed location “that would not interfere with their ability to conduct a thorough search,” authorities said, adding that it’s expected investigators will need access to the home “for an extended time.”

A portion of Mars Avenue was blocked off by police tape on Thursday, with many local and federal authorities on scene.

KSBY Investigators blocked off an area around Ashlee Buzzard's Vandenberg Village home on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, as authorities served search warrants related to the disappearance of 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard.

Authorities previously said they were focusing on a three-day period between Oct. 7 and 10 when Ashlee rented a car and drove with Melodee to Nebraska before making a stop in Kansas on her way back. When she returned home, authorities say Melodee was not with her.

“We appreciate the FBI’s assistance in today’s searches,” Sheriff’s Lieutenant Chris Gotschall from the Criminal Investigation Division said in a press release, adding, “In cases like this, every detail matters and it is invaluable to have additional resources and specialized expertise. Collaboration with our federal partners allows us to ensure we’re using every available tool to help bring resolution to this case.”

The case remains a missing person investigation and no arrests have been made, the sheriff’s office announced.