Healthiest school lunches, WNBA, and fire updates

Happy Friday, here is your Morning Minute from Daybreak:



Bishop’s Peak Elementary earns national health honor : Bishop’s Peak Elementary has been named one of America’s Healthiest Schools by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation. The 2025 list celebrates over 1,000 schools nationwide for promoting student health.

: Bishop’s Peak Elementary has been named one of America’s Healthiest Schools by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation. The 2025 list celebrates over 1,000 schools nationwide for promoting student health. Firefighters use ‘backfiring’ to fight Gifford Blaze : Crews are setting controlled burns to stop the wildfire’s spread. The backfiring technique is boosting containment and could wrap up in the next 24 hours.

: Crews are setting controlled burns to stop the wildfire’s spread. The backfiring technique is boosting containment and could wrap up in the next 24 hours. WNBA Friday on ION: At 4:30, the Mystics face the Fever. Then at 7, the Mercury take on the Aces. Coverage starts at 4 P.M. on ION, owned by the same company as KSBY.

San Luis Obispo County Animal Services is caring for 133 animals evacuated due to the Gifford Fire, including cats, dogs, horses, goats, pigs, and poultry. Smaller animals are being housed at the San Luis Obispo shelter, while larger livestock are sent to the Paso Robles fairgrounds or Santa Maria’s Elks Rodeo grounds. To make space, the shelter is offering $25 “fire sale” adoptions for dogs and cats already available, though evacuated animals are not for adoption. Officials urge pet owners to have an evacuation plan for animals and provide assistance for those needing help to relocate their pets.

Bishop’s Peak Elementary in San Luis Obispo has been named one of the healthiest schools in America by the National Children’s Health Organization. It’s the only Central Coast school to make the list, which honors more than 1,000 schools nationwide for promoting student health. The school was recognized for efforts like supporting social-emotional well-being, encouraging staff wellness, and boosting family and community involvement. Principal Diana Jones said the award reflects the school’s values, adding, “We’re very honored to receive it.”

The Santa Barbara Zoo has unveiled its newly reimagined "Tropical Wonders" habitat, transforming the former "Eeeww!" exhibit into an immersive experience showcasing the biodiversity of tropical regions worldwide. Visitors can see unique and often endangered species like the Burmese python, Grand Cayman blue iguana, Southern three-banded armadillo, and Henkel's leaf-tailed gecko, among others. The exhibit highlights the connections between species, ecosystems, and the planet, blending education with a close-up look at remarkable wildlife.

