Heat impacts, traffic delays, and more concerts announced

Good morning, Central Coast! Check out what we are tracking this Tuesday morning on Daybreak:



Early heat raises wildfire concerns : Record-breaking temperatures across the Central Coast are sparking wildfire concerns much earlier than usual, with some areas already hitting the 90s. CAL FIRE says dry grasses are becoming a risk faster than normal, urging people to mow early and avoid parking on dry vegetation.

: Record-breaking temperatures across the Central Coast are sparking wildfire concerns much earlier than usual, with some areas already hitting the 90s. CAL FIRE says dry grasses are becoming a risk faster than normal, urging people to mow early and avoid parking on dry vegetation. Traffic delays expected: Drivers can expect one-way reversing traffic control near the Santa Maria River Bridge from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews are preparing for a bridge replacement project, with delays of up to 10 minutes expected.

Drivers can expect one-way reversing traffic control near the Santa Maria River Bridge from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews are preparing for a bridge replacement project, with delays of up to 10 minutes expected. SpaceX launch set for this afternoon: A SpaceX launch is scheduled for later today, with a window opening from 4:03 p.m. to 8:03 p.m. The mission will send 25 Starlink satellites into orbit, with the first stage expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

Emergency crews responded to a reported water rescue at Lopez Lake after a man was seen going underwater Sunday afternoon. Search efforts continued into Monday before divers located the victim’s body. Authorities say the 25-year-old man was swimming without a life vest when he went into distress.

City leaders in Santa Barbara are considering renaming Calle Cesar Chavez following recent sexual abuse allegations against the labor leader. The proposal could go before the City Council as soon as early April, though officials say the process would take time. Some local business owners are also raising concerns about the cost and impact of a potential name change.

The California Mid-State Fair has announced two more concerts for its 2026 lineup, featuring Megadeth and Treaty Oak Revival. The shows will take place in July at the Paso Robles Event Center as part of the fair’s Michelob Ultra Concert Series. Tickets go on sale this week, with prices ranging from about $50 to $100.