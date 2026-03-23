California Mid-State Fair announces two more concerts for 2026 series

The California Mid-State Fair announced two more concerts for this summer’s Michelob Ultra Concert Series – Megadeth and Treaty Oak Revival.

Heavy metal icons Megadeth will perform in the Chumash Grandstand Arena on Monday, July 20. Exodus will open the show.

Megadeth, which was formed in 1983, is known for songs such as “Countdown to Extinction,” “Symphony of Destruction,” “Peace Sells” and “Dystopia.” The band released a new album in January and is setting off on a worldwide tour.

Also announced, the southern rock/country group Treaty Oak Revival, will take the main stage at the fair on Thursday, July 23, with opening act William Clark Green.

LM Otero/LM Otero Invision/AP Members of Treaty Oak Revival arrive at the 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Treaty Oak Revival has released three studio albums since 2018, and is known for songs such as “Missed Call,” “Bad State of Mind,” and “Happy Face.”

Tickets for both concerts are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, March 27, at MidStateFair.com and Ticketmaster.

Megadeth tickets range in price from $50 to $90, while Treaty Oak revival tickets range from $50 to $100.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the California Mid-State Fair, which will take place from July 15-26 at the Paso Robles Event Center.