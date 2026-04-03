High profile court cases, power plant update, and fundraiser prep

Good morning and happy almost Easter, Central Coast. Check out the stories we are following on Daybreak:



Powell faces election fraud trial : A judge upheld nine charges against former Arroyo Grande mayoral candidate Gaea Powell, who is accused of lying about her residence to run for office and vote. Powell denies wrongdoing, is representing herself, and is scheduled to return to court April 13.

: A judge upheld nine charges against former Arroyo Grande mayoral candidate Gaea Powell, who is accused of lying about her residence to run for office and vote. Powell denies wrongdoing, is representing herself, and is scheduled to return to court April 13. Bridge hearing continues amid fraud claims : More witnesses testified in the preliminary hearing for Lompoc councilmember Stephen Bridge, who faces charges related to fraud and misuse of city rebate funds but denies all allegations. The hearing will continue April 23, when a judge will decide if the case proceeds to trial.

: More witnesses testified in the preliminary hearing for Lompoc councilmember Stephen Bridge, who faces charges related to fraud and misuse of city rebate funds but denies all allegations. The hearing will continue April 23, when a judge will decide if the case proceeds to trial. DeGarimore case moves toward trial: A judge ruled that the case against Morro Bay business owner Giovanni DeGarimore, accused of child pornography and firearm offenses, will move forward after investigators found illicit images and weapons. His defense is preparing for trial, and he is due back in court April 21.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved a 20-year license extension for the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, allowing it to operate into the 2040s. The plant is a major source of carbon-free energy in California and plays a key role in maintaining grid reliability. However, state approval is still required for operations beyond 2030 despite the federal decision.

Templeton Unified School District approved a plan to swap the campuses of Templeton Middle School and Vineyard Elementary School. Officials say the move will allow bond funding to be used to replace aging buildings and improve safety and accessibility. A timeline for the transition has not yet been announced.

San Luis Obispo nonprofit Lumina Alliance is preparing for its two-night Lumina Nights fundraiser gala in Paso Robles on May 1 and 2. The event will feature a “Dancing with Our Stars” performance, with participants raising money for the organization’s services supporting survivors of sexual and intimate partner violence. Organizers hope to surpass last year’s total of more than $600,000 raised.