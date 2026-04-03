San Luis Obispo non-profit Lumina Alliance prepares for fundraiser gala

San Luis Obispo non-profit Lumina Alliance is getting ready for its two-night fundraiser gala "Lumina Nights," which is now less than a month away.

The event will take place May 1 and 2 in Paso Robles and includes a special "Dancing with Our Stars" performance. Lumina Alliance is dedicated to serving people impacted by sexual and intimate partner violence.

The performance features six beginner dancers who have been practicing with a volunteer choreographer in the lead-up to the big show. As the dancers prepare for their performance, they are also aiming to raise at least $10,000 each for the organization.

"For the work that Lumina Alliance does, it's well worth it to put in the hours," said Lumina Alliance dancer Jeanette Trompeter, "There's a fine line between making a fool of yourself and brilliance, and I hope to find myself more on the brilliant side on dance night."

Last year's event reportedly raised more than $600,000, and the dancers say they are hoping to raise even more this year.

You can support their cause online at this link.