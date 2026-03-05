Highway 41 commute forecast, healthcare career help, and sales tax debate

Good morning, everyone. Check out these top stories as you get headed out for the day:



: Drivers on Highway 41 should expect delays today as one-way reversing traffic control is in place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Officials say crews are removing a large tree that fell during a recent storm along a two-mile stretch between Cerro Alto Campground and Toro Creek Road. Ashlee Buzzard misses court hearing again : Ashlee Buzzard did not appear in court Wednesday for a scheduled pre-preliminary hearing in the case involving the death of her 9-year-old daughter, Melodee. A new hearing is set for March 18, and a judge says an extraction order could be issued if she fails to appear again.

Two groups in San Luis Obispo County are working to place a half-cent sales tax increase on the November ballot to fund transportation and road repairs. Supporters say the region has been falling behind on funding for road maintenance, while some residents say they’re unsure if the increase is necessary. If approved by voters, the tax would help pay for infrastructure projects across the county.

The City of San Luis Obispo is hosting a community meeting March 11 to share updates on the Prado Road Interchange project. Officials say they’ve reviewed the design and made changes to cut at least $20 million from the estimated $127.5 million cost while still meeting the project’s goals. Residents will have the chance to learn more about the project and provide feedback before it moves forward.

Some Vandenberg Village residents say they’ve noticed chlorine smells and brown discoloration in their tap water during a filtration system upgrade. The local water district says the changes are temporary and that the water remains safe to drink, even though the taste and appearance may be different. Officials expect filtering to resume once the final phase of the upgrade is completed.

