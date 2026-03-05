Public can share feedback about Prado Interchange Project at community meeting next week

Next Wednesday, the public will have the opportunity to learn new information about the Prado Interchange Project. This community meeting will be held March 11 at the Pavilion at SLO Ranch. The last time public feedback was sought on this project was back in 2023.

The last time we got an update on this project was also in 2023, when the City of San Luis Obispo approved a design for the project.

“Since that time, we’ve done a value analysis on the current design," said Matt Horn, Major City Projects Manager. "We identified some areas where the city could make changes to the project, still complete its intended purpose, and at the same time reduce cost.”

According to Horn, the project’s current estimated cost is $127.5 million. Over the past two years, the city has worked to make it more cost-effective, cutting construction costs by at least $20 million.

Some residents we spoke to are supportive of the project, while others have concerns.

“I don’t think we have such a traffic problem that we need that,” said Mike Emory. “I can appreciate why we want to do something like that, but I think financially, it doesn't make a lot of sense right now."

According to the City of San Luis Obispo’s website, the project is expected to help create more housing, reduce traffic congestion, boost the local economy, and lower the number of vehicle miles traveled.

Construction is set to start in 2029.

