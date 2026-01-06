Homelessness support, mating season, and fewer crab traps this year

Good morning, Central Coast. Here are the stories we are following today on Daybreak:



Elephant seal mating season underway : Mating season is underway at the Piedras Blancas elephant seal rookery near San Simeon, drawing both thousands of animals and curious visitors. State Parks officials say up to 5,000 pups are born each year during the season, which runs through March.

: Mating season is underway at the Piedras Blancas elephant seal rookery near San Simeon, drawing both thousands of animals and curious visitors. State Parks officials say up to 5,000 pups are born each year during the season, which runs through March. Santa Maria honors Jim Glines : Santa Maria community members gathered to honor the legacy of longtime city leader Jim Glines, known to many as “Mr. Santa Maria.” A new sign was unveiled outside the Community Bank of Santa Maria, which Glines co-founded more than two decades ago, recognizing his commitment to local businesses and residents.

: Santa Maria community members gathered to honor the legacy of longtime city leader Jim Glines, known to many as “Mr. Santa Maria.” A new sign was unveiled outside the Community Bank of Santa Maria, which Glines co-founded more than two decades ago, recognizing his commitment to local businesses and residents. Five years since January 6th Insurrection: Today marks five years since the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when pro-Trump rioters stormed the building in an effort to overturn the 2020 election. The attack led to multiple investigations into former President Donald Trump, with former Special Counsel Jack Smith recently saying the case was strong and not political.

The new VivaSLO! program launched by local nonprofit Shower the People offers an online, one-stop resource hub to help people at risk of or experiencing homelessness in San Luis Obispo County find services like job training, housing support and self-advocacy tools. Program leaders say the goal is not only to assist those already without stable housing but also to connect people with resources early so they can avoid becoming homeless in the first place, with partner organizations like the 5Cities Homeless Coalition providing warming centers and ongoing support.

After a delay, the 2026 commercial Dungeness crab season opened on Jan. 5 for Central Coast fishermen, but with a 40 % reduction in crab traps to help protect migrating humpback whales from entanglement. California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials say the trap reduction lowers vertical lines in the ocean while balancing environmental concerns with the needs of the fishing industry, and the season is set to run through June 30 unless closed early due to entanglement risks.

Steady heavy rain in Santa Barbara brought flooding, debris and closures on major roadways, disrupting travel and local businesses across the region. Waterfront businesses like Santa Barbara Landing reported slow traffic and added cleanup challenges from storm-washed debris, while authorities worked quickly to clear Highway 101 and Highway 1 closures, stressing the importance of checking conditions and preparing vehicles for continued wet weather.

