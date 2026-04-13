Housing market, lake levels, and projects to keep an eye on

Happy Monday, Central Coast:



Highway 41 roadwork: One-way reversing traffic control will be in place this week on Highway 41 east of Cholame. The southbound lane near the Highway 41-46 interchange and Highway 33-41 intersection will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Friday, April 17th, as crews install a new driveway.

One-way reversing traffic control will be in place this week on Highway 41 east of Cholame. The southbound lane near the Highway 41-46 interchange and Highway 33-41 intersection will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Friday, April 17th, as crews install a new driveway. Home sales expected to dip slightly : The National Association of Realtors is set to release its latest existing home sales report, with economists توقعing a slight dip to just over a 4 million annual rate. Higher mortgage rates are impacting buyers, as analysts watch key indicators like home prices, inventory, and investor activity during the spring market.

: The National Association of Realtors is set to release its latest existing home sales report, with economists توقعing a slight dip to just over a 4 million annual rate. Higher mortgage rates are impacting buyers, as analysts watch key indicators like home prices, inventory, and investor activity during the spring market. Asphalt mural project in SB: Crews are starting work on a new asphalt mural at the intersection of Carrillo and State Streets as part of the Asphalt Art Initiative. The intersection will stay open, but drivers can expect modified traffic patterns on weekdays for about two weeks, with normal flow returning on weekends.

Lopez Lake is now at 87% capacity following recent weekend storms that brought much-needed rain to the Central Coast. The increase reflects improving water levels after earlier dry conditions. Officials say the storms have helped boost local water supply heading into the warmer months.

Cuesta College hosted its 9th annual plant sale, featuring a wide variety of student-grown plants including vegetables and herbs. The event is popular among locals and supports the school’s agriculture program. Proceeds go toward hands-on learning opportunities in plant, soil, and water sciences.

A 105-year-old Santa Barbara World War II veteran is sharing his experiences living through more than a century of change. He served in the Navy after Pearl Harbor and later built a career as an engineer using the GI Bill. Despite personal loss and major world changes, he continues to reflect on life with resilience and perspective.