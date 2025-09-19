Inmate graduation, highway closure, Madden Center gift

We made it to Friday! Here is a look at our top stories from Daybreak this morning:



Inmates earn job certifications : More than 80 inmates at the California Men’s Colony were honored for completing nationally accredited job certifications and apprenticeships. The program is designed to prepare inmates for successful re-entry into society. Former graduate Justin Ennis, now a project manager in San Luis Obispo, gave the keynote speech. The program boasts a 15% return-to-custody rate after three years, meaning 85% of graduates never return to prison.

: More than 80 inmates at the California Men’s Colony were honored for completing nationally accredited job certifications and apprenticeships. The program is designed to prepare inmates for successful re-entry into society. Former graduate Justin Ennis, now a project manager in San Luis Obispo, gave the keynote speech. The program boasts a 15% return-to-custody rate after three years, meaning 85% of graduates never return to prison. Highway 101 lane closure in Goleta : Southbound Highway 101 near Goleta will see lane closures as crews work to replace a drainage culvert around Dos Pueblos Canyon. The left lane will remain closed 24/7 until Cathedral Oaks Road and Hollister Avenue. Once complete, work will shift to the right lane. Construction is expected to continue through mid-October.

: Southbound Highway 101 near Goleta will see lane closures as crews work to replace a drainage culvert around Dos Pueblos Canyon. The left lane will remain closed 24/7 until Cathedral Oaks Road and Hollister Avenue. Once complete, work will shift to the right lane. Construction is expected to continue through mid-October. Cal Poly AD donates to Madden Center: Cal Poly Athletic Director Don Oberhelman and his wife D.D. are donating $250,000 to the John Madden Football Center. The gift comes ahead of Oberhelman’s retirement. Construction on the facility next to Spanos Stadium is already underway. Once finished, it will serve as a hub for the football team and provide training, meeting, and support spaces for student-athletes.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney has filed criminal charges against Sable Offshore Corp. for multiple environmental violations, including five felony counts under the California Water Code for allegedly dumping dredged materials into U.S. waters. The company also faces 11 misdemeanor violations under the Fish and Game Code for significantly altering river, stream, or lake beds, banks or channels, as well as five additional misdemeanors for improperly placing excavated materials in ways that may pollute state waters. The arraignment is set for November 4 in Santa Barbara Superior Court.

Blind Santa Barbara resident Dan Broz says crossing city streets is a constant risk, he’s been hit by cars seven times while navigating crosswalks, three of those in Santa Barbara. Using the streets feels like a gamble: will a driver notice and stop, or not? There are over 9,000 visually impaired people in Santa Barbara County, and many rely on ADA-compliant crosswalks with auditory signals. But a recent test found that along a two-mile stretch from Milpas Street to the Harbor, only two crosswalks had usable auditory signals. Sidewalks are also often obstructed by signs, parked cars, or damage, making navigation even harder. The city is working on improvements through its Vision Zero program, adding things like signal upgrades to help, but advocates say these changes aren’t optional, they’re essential.

The Morro Bay Chargers flag football team, made up of 5th and 6th graders, capped off a perfect 10-0 season with a championship shutout at Morro Bay High. Their head coach, Greg Cunningham, says the season was “very special.” Their success caught the attention of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers, who sent a swag box including jerseys and a handwritten note congratulating the team for their undefeated championship.