Keeping an eye on the splashdown, State of the City, and early rattlesnake season

Happy Friday! Here are the top stories from Daybreak:



Cal Poly hosts watch party: Cal Poly is cheering on alumni astronaut Victor Glover as the Artemis II mission prepares for splashdown today. The university is hosting a “Mustangs to the Moon-and-Back” watch party at the University Union from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., open to the community.

Cal Poly is cheering on alumni astronaut Victor Glover as the Artemis II mission prepares for splashdown today. The university is hosting a “Mustangs to the Moon-and-Back” watch party at the University Union from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., open to the community. Stamp prices could rise: First-class Forever stamps may increase by four cents, bringing the cost to 82 cents starting July 12th. The proposed hike comes as USPS faces financial challenges, but it still needs approval from the Postal Regulatory Commission.

First-class Forever stamps may increase by four cents, bringing the cost to 82 cents starting July 12th. The proposed hike comes as USPS faces financial challenges, but it still needs approval from the Postal Regulatory Commission. State of the City Luncheon returns: Leaders from across the South Coast are coming together for the 2026 State of the City Luncheon hosted by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. The event will focus on economic outlook, housing, and regional collaboration, with local mayors sharing key updates.

Actor Billy Bob Thornton shared his love for the Central Coast while visiting his daughter at Cal Poly. He says he enjoys the slower pace of life in the area and appreciates the community and scenery. Thornton also expressed pride in his daughter and her experience at the university.

An early start to rattlesnake season on the Central Coast is raising concerns for hikers and outdoor enthusiasts. Experts say warmer weather is bringing snakes out sooner than usual, increasing the chances of encounters. Officials are urging people to stay alert on trails and take precautions to avoid bites.

The 84th annual Poly Royal Rodeo is underway, bringing a long-standing Cal Poly tradition back to the Central Coast. The event features student competitors and showcases the university’s agricultural roots. Community members are invited to attend and celebrate one of the school’s biggest annual events.