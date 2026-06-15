Low cost golf for kids, break in shuts business, and astronaut returns to campus

Good morning, Central Coast. Here is what we are covering today on Daybreak:



Mayor won't seek re-election : Arroyo Grande Mayor Caren Ray Russom has announced she will not run for re-election in November. She tells KSBY she feels the city and staff are in a strong place and believes it's the right time to hand leadership over to someone new.

: Arroyo Grande Mayor Caren Ray Russom has announced she will not run for re-election in November. She tells KSBY she feels the city and staff are in a strong place and believes it's the right time to hand leadership over to someone new. Jack House tours canceled after break-in : San Luis Obispo's historic Jack House is temporarily closed after police say a man smashed a window and broke into the property Thursday afternoon. The suspect was arrested on felony burglary charges, and upcoming tours and events, including "Dads and Donuts," have been canceled.

: San Luis Obispo's historic Jack House is temporarily closed after police say a man smashed a window and broke into the property Thursday afternoon. The suspect was arrested on felony burglary charges, and upcoming tours and events, including "Dads and Donuts," have been canceled. Last chance for kids' golf program: Today is the final day for kids ages 6 to 18 to enroll in Bank of America's "Golf With Us" program. The free Youth on Course membership gives young golfers access to rounds for $5 or less at participating Central Coast courses, including Avila Beach, Sea Pines and Paso Robles.

NASA astronaut and Cal Poly alumnus Victor Glover will return to campus after helping make history on the Artemis II mission, becoming the first Black astronaut to orbit the moon. Glover will meet with students and reflect on how his time at Cal Poly helped launch his career in engineering, the military and space exploration. His visit gives students a chance to hear firsthand about the mission and the future of human spaceflight.

Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire from spreading in the Salinas Riverbed south of Paso Robles Saturday night. The blaze burned about half an acre, and crews were able to stop its forward progress in less than an hour. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Several South Coast fire agencies are hosting a community meeting Monday evening to help residents prepare for wildfire season. Officials will share information on protecting homes, evacuation planning and available community resources. The meeting runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Santa Barbara City College's BC Forum and is open to the public.