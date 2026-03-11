Low monarch butterfly count, free pet clinics, and history restored in Pismo Beach

We are halfway through the work week, check out these stories making headlines on Daybreak:



Historic barber shop reopens in Pismo Beach : A barber shop that’s been part of Pismo Beach for about 60 years has reopened on Price Street under new ownership. The shop, now called Stay Gold, is female-owned and aims to keep the local tradition alive while creating a space for hairstylists to do what they love.

: A barber shop that’s been part of Pismo Beach for about 60 years has reopened on Price Street under new ownership. The shop, now called Stay Gold, is female-owned and aims to keep the local tradition alive while creating a space for hairstylists to do what they love. Free pet vaccine clinics announced : Woods Humane Society is partnering with Petco Love to offer several free vaccine clinics for pets throughout the year. The first clinic is set for Saturday, March 14, with additional dates planned in July, September and December.

: Woods Humane Society is partnering with Petco Love to offer several free vaccine clinics for pets throughout the year. The first clinic is set for Saturday, March 14, with additional dates planned in July, September and December. Firefly rocket launch delayed again: Firefly Aerospace has once again delayed the launch of its Alpha rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The company says the launch was called off due to off-nominal readings during fluid loading, and a new launch date has not yet been announced.

Parking fees are now being enforced at the boat launch parking lot at the south end of the Embarcadero in Morro Bay. Drivers can expect to pay about $5 for a 24-hour single-stall space or more for trailer parking, with annual passes also available. The city says the revenue will help maintain the harbor, lot and launch ramp, while unpaid parking could result in a $60 citation.

New counts show monarch butterfly numbers in Pismo Beach are close to record lows this season. Only a few hundred butterflies have been spotted at the Monarch Butterfly Grove, compared to thousands in stronger years. Scientists say the long-term decline may be tied to factors like climate change, pesticide use and habitat loss.

Santa Maria has added five new microchip scanning stations to help reunite lost pets with their owners. The scanners allow people who find a stray animal to quickly check for a microchip and identify the owner without waiting for a shelter to open. City leaders hope the stations will make it easier and faster to return pets home safely.

