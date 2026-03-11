Morro Bay parking lot officially enforces paid parking

Parking fees are officially being enforced at the Morro Bay launch ramp facility parking lot at the south end of the Embarcadero. The new fees went into effect on March 1.

Prices range depending on the type of space and duration:



24-hour single stall - $5

24-hour trailer space - $12

48-hour trailer space - $24

72-hour trailer space - $36

Los Osos resident Tim Barannum paddleboards in the area and purchased an $83 single stall annual parking pass.

“I just figured it was going to be $5 a day or get the yearly pass and it’s usually nicer down here than the other parts of the bay, so we come here more often,” Barannum said.

However, his friend may choose a different option.

“I don’t know that I’ll plan on paying them. For me to drive down here, then pay for parking lot this far down away from tourists and everything, it’s just us locals down here," said Ed Clarich, Templeton resident.

Larry Gorman used to live on a boat in the harbor. He said the new fee has motivated him to park his car elsewhere.

“It’s good that the city gets the revenue, but my concern would be that it’s a place that I see a lot of people coming that are [from] throughout the community, and I’m a little concerned that it drives those people away,” Gorman said.

The fees collected will go into the harbor fund and help with upkeep of the lot and boat launch ramp.

For those parking in the lot, there are three ways to pay: at the kiosk, through the Park Smarter app or by texting "Pay" to 77447.

According to project documents, anyone who doesn’t pay could be issued a $60 citation.