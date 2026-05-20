Missile test launch, Tip-A-Cop fundraiser, and Santa Rosa Fire

Good morning, Central Coast. Here are the top stories we are following on Daybreak:



Minuteman missile test launch planned tonight : An unarmed Minuteman Three intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base overnight. The Air Force says the test is routine and was planned years ago, adding it is not connected to current world events. The launch is set to take place at 12:01 a.m.

: An unarmed Minuteman Three intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base overnight. The Air Force says the test is routine and was planned years ago, adding it is not connected to current world events. The launch is set to take place at 12:01 a.m. Santa Maria police host Tip-A-Cop fundraiser : The Santa Maria Police Department is teaming up with the Special Olympics Southern California for tonight’s annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser. Officers and athletes will serve as celebrity waiters at Swiss Restaurant from 5 to 9 p.m., with all tips benefiting Special Olympics programs.

: The Santa Maria Police Department is teaming up with the Special Olympics Southern California for tonight’s annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser. Officers and athletes will serve as celebrity waiters at Swiss Restaurant from 5 to 9 p.m., with all tips benefiting Special Olympics programs. Santa Rosa Island Fire reaches 26% containment: Crews continue battling the Santa Rosa Island Fire as containment climbs to 26 percent. Officials say high winds and the island’s remote terrain have made firefighting difficult, with the fire now burning nearly 17-thousand acres. Investigators say the fire started Friday after a sailor crashed and used emergency flares.

A vegetation fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in the Cuyama Valley, prompting a large emergency response and evacuation orders. The fire was reported near Foothill and Kirschenmann roads shortly after 4 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Officials are urging residents to monitor emergency alerts as crews continue working to contain the blaze.

The Grover Beach City Council has approved a new tiered fine system targeting illegal fireworks violations. Under the updated ordinance, fines range from $1,000 for up to 10 fireworks to $5,000 for more than 20 fireworks set off illegally. Some people cited under the previous system could also receive partial refunds on late fees.

Officials say developing El Niño conditions and warmer ocean temperatures may lead to more marine life sightings along the Central Coast. Experts say shifting water temperatures can impact migration and feeding patterns, bringing fish, sharks and other marine animals closer to shore. Authorities stress that sightings do not automatically mean danger, but beachgoers should stay aware and report unusual activity near the coastline.