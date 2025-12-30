Mudslide concerns, SLO restaurant month, and polar dip details

Good morning, Central Coast! We are tracking some rain headed our way, take a look at the full forecast here.



Highway 41 rockslide : A section of Highway 41 remains closed this morning after a rockslide covered the roadway between Highway 46 and Highway 33. The slide was reported around 9 p.m. Sunday, just a few miles north of Cholame. Drivers traveling to or from Fresno are being detoured onto State Route 46 and State Route 33. Caltrans says there is no estimated time for reopening.

: Another round of rain is raising concerns across San Luis Obispo County as a new storm system moves toward the Central Coast. County emergency officials say last week’s heavy rain left the ground saturated, increasing the risk of mudslides and debris flow. Residents are encouraged to prepare by placing sandbags around their homes and taking extra precautions on the roads. CHP holiday enforcement: As communities prepare to ring in 2026, the California Highway Patrol is stepping up enforcement to keep roads safe during the New Year holiday. The CHP’s New Year’s Holiday Enforcement Period begins tomorrow at 6 p.m. and runs through 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Officers will increase patrols statewide, focusing on impaired and reckless driving, while urging drivers to slow down and never drive under the influence.

San Luis Obispo is once again hosting SLO Restaurant Month, with local eateries offering special January deals aimed at boosting business during a traditionally slow month. From Jan. 1 through Jan. 31, participating restaurants will feature a variety of prix-fixe menus, happy hours and discounted items to encourage diners to explore the local culinary scene. Visitors can also enter weekly drawings for a chance to win $250 gift cards each time they visit a participating spot. Organizers say last year’s event helped increase restaurant sales tax revenue, and this year’s promotions will be highlighted on a local podcast to showcase the city’s diverse food offerings.

The Traffic Way Bridge in Arroyo Grande has officially reopened following a $14 million reconstruction project, bringing significant relief to drivers. The bridge, the largest infrastructure project in the city’s history, was closed for about seven months, forcing locals and visitors to take long detours and putting pressure on nearby roads. Residents and business owners say reopening the bridge has improved traffic flow and brought more customers back to the area. City officials noted that work will continue on the bridge, but it will remain open to vehicles throughout the process.

Cayucos is getting ready for its annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Dip at Cayucos Beach, a tradition that draws crowds eager to start the new year with a chilly plunge. Despite rain and high tides expected on event day, organizers say the event has never been canceled and participants still plan to show up. Safety personnel, including Cal Fire and lifeguards, will be on hand to monitor conditions. Officials also advised attendees to be cautious of uneven terrain, rip currents and ocean debris, while event organizers plan to sell commemorative shirts leading up to the dip.