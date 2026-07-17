New butcher market, highway closures, and Templeton fire case update

Happy Friday! Take a look at our top stories on Daybreak:



Trader Joe's opening date: Trader Joe's has announced it will open its new Paso Robles location next Thursday at 8 a.m. The store will be located in the Golden Hills Plaza next to TJ Maxx and will become the fourth Trader Joe's in San Luis Obispo County.

Trader Joe's has announced it will open its new Paso Robles location next Thursday at 8 a.m. The store will be located in the Golden Hills Plaza next to TJ Maxx and will become the fourth Trader Joe's in San Luis Obispo County. New butcher market opens: A new specialty butcher market, Carnicería Al Cien, has opened at the College Center shopping plaza in Lompoc. The shop offers more than 30 varieties of premium meats and is celebrating its grand opening with special sales through Sunday.

A new specialty butcher market, Carnicería Al Cien, has opened at the College Center shopping plaza in Lompoc. The shop offers more than 30 varieties of premium meats and is celebrating its grand opening with special sales through Sunday. Highway closures continue: State Routes 41 and 46 East will remain closed through tomorrow because of ongoing fire activity and hazardous conditions. Drivers are being detoured to State Routes 33 and 46 and should expect delays in the area.

A not guilty plea has been entered on behalf of Michael Joseph Steele, the man charged in connection with the Fourth of July fire that destroyed Templeton Feed & Grain. Prosecutors allege Steele and a 16-year-old used illegal fireworks that sparked the blaze, which leveled the historic building. Steele remains free on bond as the case moves forward through the court system.

Firefighters quickly responded after a brush fire broke out near homes in San Luis Obispo. Crews were able to stop the fire before it spread to nearby structures, preventing more serious damage. Officials are reminding residents to stay vigilant as hot, dry conditions continue to increase wildfire danger.

This week's Pet of the Week is Stitch, a cuddly dog looking for his forever home through Woods Humane Society. Shelter staff say Stitch loves spending time with people and is happiest when he's snuggled up with his favorite humans. Anyone interested in adopting Stitch can learn more through Woods Humane Society.