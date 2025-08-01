New DMV, back-to-school bash, and Rodeo Days

Happy Friday, Central Coast!



Free back-to-school bash in Arroyo Grande: Gospel Lighthouse Church is hosting a Back-to-School Bash this Sunday from 1 to 3 P.M. on Fair Oaks Avenue. The free event includes food, games, a cake walk, and a raffle of 60 bikes and scooters. Kids will also receive backpacks filled with school supplies.

New DMV opens in Santa Maria: Santa Maria's brand new DMV office is now open on Santa Maria Way. The space is three times larger, has more parking, and features solar panels with zero net energy. Most DMV services can still be done online at dmv.ca.gov.

Rodeo Days kick off in Santa Barbara: Rodeo Days are back at the Earl Warren Showgrounds starting today and running through the weekend. The event features rodeo action, carnival fun, and food vendors. This year's honoree is Josiah Jenkins, a fifth-generation Californian and rodeo legend. Tonight's rodeo begins at 7 P.M., and tickets are available at tickets.earlwarren.com.

Offshore wind development has long been a concern for Morro Bay residents, particularly local fishermen who say it threatens their fishing grounds. This week, the Trump administration moved to block future offshore wind projects by de-designating over 3.5 million acres of unleased federal waters, a decision welcomed by many in the fishing community. However, the move won’t affect the three existing offshore wind leases in the Morro Bay Wind Energy Area. The American Clean Power Association, which represents those leaseholders, called the action unprecedented and harmful to energy infrastructure investment. Meanwhile, anti-wind group React Alliance says this is just the beginning of their efforts.

10-year-old Phoebe Garrison, a 5th grader at Winifred Pifer Elementary and pitcher for the Central Coast Phillies, is making big moves in the softball world. The Paso Robles native was one of just 90 girls, and the only one from California, selected out of more than 2,000 to compete in the USSSA National All-American Games in Florida. Phoebe's intense focus on the mound, known affectionately by her family as the “faces of Phoebe,” has helped her stand out. Her journey from cheerleader to standout pitcher has been inspiring, and her coach says she's proud Phoebe gets to represent their small town on a national stage.

After more than 40 years in business, La Botte Italian Restaurant in Lompoc is expanding by merging with Mama’s Caffe into one larger location in Old Town on South I Street. The new combined restaurant opens tomorrow and will feature an even bigger menu while keeping the same beloved cooks. Owner Catarina Agate says the new space, which seats over 100 people, will allow for wine dinners, parties, and even cooking classes, all while continuing the family-run tradition.

