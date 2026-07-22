New fire chief, story leads to action, and clothing donations needed

Good morning, take a look at the top stories from Daybreak:



SLO names new fire chief : The City of San Luis Obispo officially has a new fire chief after Randy Harris was sworn in during Tuesday's City Council meeting. Harris had been serving as the interim fire chief and says the people he's worked with throughout his career helped shape him into the leader he is today.

: The City of San Luis Obispo officially has a new fire chief after Randy Harris was sworn in during Tuesday's City Council meeting. Harris had been serving as the interim fire chief and says the people he's worked with throughout his career helped shape him into the leader he is today. Fill the Closet clothing drive underway : Children's Resource & Referral of Santa Barbara County is asking the community to donate new or gently used clothing through its "Fill the Closet" drive. Donations benefiting local families can be dropped off through Aug. 15 at the organization's Santa Maria office or the Santa Maria Discovery Museum.

: Children's Resource & Referral of Santa Barbara County is asking the community to donate new or gently used clothing through its "Fill the Closet" drive. Donations benefiting local families can be dropped off through Aug. 15 at the organization's Santa Maria office or the Santa Maria Discovery Museum. Bacteria advisory issued for Avila Beach: A new beach health advisory has been issued for part of Avila Beach after recent water samples exceeded California's bacterial safety standards. The advisory is in effect near where San Luis Obispo Creek meets the ocean, just weeks after Avila Beach was named one of the nation's top beach bacteria hot spots for the fourth straight year.

San Luis Obispo is planning two new roundabouts along the South Higuera Street corridor as part of a larger project to improve traffic flow and safety. The plan also includes a new multi-use trail connecting San Luis Obispo to Pismo Beach, giving cyclists and pedestrians another travel option. City leaders say the improvements are designed to make the busy corridor safer while preparing for future growth.

After 26 years of giving children pony rides at Waller Park, Leonard's Pony Rides is closing its longtime operation. The family says rising costs and changing circumstances made it time to retire, marking the end of a tradition enjoyed by generations of local families. Many community members are sharing memories and thanking the business for decades of service.

A damaged sidewalk outside an Oceano mobile home park has finally been repaired after years of complaints from residents. The crumbling walkway had forced many people, including those with mobility challenges, to walk in the roadway because it was unsafe to use. The fix comes months after KSBY reported on residents being caught in a dispute over who was responsible for making the repairs.