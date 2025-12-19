New firework regulations, theatre upgrades, and recall scam alert

Happy Friday, Central Coast! The Christmas countdown is on and we have a little rain headed our way, click this link to help plan out any travel plans you might have.



Pedestrian killed in early-morning San Luis Obispo crash : Police have identified the pedestrian killed in a crash this week as a 70-year-old San Luis Obispo resident. She was crossing Santa Rosa Street just before 6:13 Wednesday morning when she was struck by a northbound vehicle, and investigators say drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors.

A Nipomo man is behind bars this morning after being arrested on multiple felony charges for allegedly sexually abusing two girls under the age of 14. Detectives say the abuse involving 67-year-old Victor Manuel Villa-Medina began several years ago and continued over time.

Community gathers outside home amid search for missing child: A small protest took place outside a Vandenberg Village home as neighbors gathered to show support for the investigation into the disappearance of nine-year-old Melodee Buzzard. Community members say they are demanding answers as the search continues weeks after she was reported missing.

The Atascadero City Council has unanimously approved a new Fireworks Social Host Ordinance aimed at reducing illegal fireworks and improving neighborhood safety, especially during high-risk fire seasons. Under the new law, property owners or hosts can face fines of up to $1,000 per violation, with up to 10 violations per day possible, meaning fines could reach $10,000. Police say they plan to increase staffing for big holiday nights like New Year’s Eve to enforce the ordinance and keep residents safe.

A viewer reached out to KSBY after receiving a suspicious text that claimed to be an Amazon recall notice urging recipients to click a link for a refund. According to the FTC, the message shows signs of phishing, including appearing as a group text and linking to a confusing URL that does not end with an official Amazon domain. San Luis Obispo resident Zeke Bartolome said he received a similar fake message, entered his information, and then immediately changed his password after realizing it was not legitimate, and officials advise deleting or reporting such texts by texting 7726 (SPAM).

Downtown Centre Cinemas, a family-owned theater operated by the Sanborn family for more than a century, has unveiled major upgrades designed to enhance the movie-going experience. The updates include installing Dolby Vision + Dolby Atmos technology in one auditorium, a rare combination that offers vivid visuals and immersive sound, while all seven auditoriums will feature Dolby Atmos sound and luxury reclining seats. Theatre owner Bruce Sanborn says the $3 million investment and ongoing improvements aim to draw audiences back to theaters after years of at-home streaming and keep the big-screen experience alive.

