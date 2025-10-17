No Kings rallies planned, missing girl investigation, and theft arrests

Happy Friday, here is a look at the top stories from Daybreak this morning:



: Community members in Santa Maria are planning a "No Kings Rally" this Saturday at East Main and South Broadway from noon to two. Organizers say it's part of ongoing protests against a proposed immigrant processing center and supports student-led efforts to create protective zones. The last rally in June drew more than five million participants across 2,100 cities nationwide.

: Community members in Santa Maria are planning a “No Kings Rally” this Saturday at East Main and South Broadway from noon to two. Organizers say it’s part of ongoing protests against a proposed immigrant processing center and supports student-led efforts to create protective zones. The last rally in June drew more than five million participants across 2,100 cities nationwide. KSBY’s Season of Hope campaign kicks off: KSBY’s 14th annual Season of Hope campaign is now underway, teaming up with local food banks, toy agencies, fire departments, and sponsors. The drive collects non-perishable food and new, unwrapped toys for families in need through December 12th. For drop-off locations, visit ksby.com/seasonofhope.

Neighbors and family in Vandenberg Village are growing increasingly worried after 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard went missing. Authorities say they’ve spoken with her mother, Ashlee, who hasn’t provided clarity on her daughter’s whereabouts. Investigators confirmed that the last verified contact with Melodee was about a year ago, and they’re urging anyone with information to come forward.

In San Luis Obispo County, a new state bill will bring 10 new liquor licenses to the region, after no new licenses had been issued since 2014. The measure, signed by Governor Newsom, will phase in five licenses first, followed by five more in 2027. Local business owners say the change will help them expand, increase revenue, and create jobs.

The tennis courts at Monte Young Park in Morro Bay have reopened following a two-year renovation. The overhaul included resurfacing for improved playability, adding wind screens, and installing a net atop the fencing to keep balls from escaping. The project cost about $36,000 and was funded through local tax measures Q and E.