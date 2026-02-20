Noise complaints, shooting range reopens, and Lompoc restaurant week continues

Good Friday morning, Central Coast. Check out the stories we are following on Daybreak:



Homicide investigation underway : Santa Barbara Police are investigating a deadly shooting at Bohnett Park after officers responded to reports of gunfire around 1:30 a.m. An adult man was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where he later died, and investigators say the suspect or suspects fled in an unidentified vehicle as the scene remains active.

: Prospective homebuyers are getting some relief as mortgage rates drop to their lowest levels in more than three years. According to Freddie Mac, the average 30-year fixed rate now sits just over six percent, and experts say dipping below that key psychological threshold could spark pent-up buyer demand and increase housing supply. Lompoc Restaurant Week through Sunday: Lompoc Restaurant Week is underway, giving diners the chance to enjoy prix-fixe meals for just over $20.26. Eleven restaurants are participating through Sunday, offering options like meals for one, two-for-one specials, special events, and wine or beer flights with pairings.

Libertine Brewing Company in downtown San Luis Obispo is up for a city permit review after recent noise complaints and code enforcement findings related to live music and operations. City staff are recommending the business keep its permit with updated conditions to address concerns, and supporters say the venue is important for the local music scene. A petition against shutting down live music has drawn significant community backing ahead of the hearing on February 23.

After being closed for more than a year, the shooting range off Highway 1 between San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay is set to reopen under new non-profit management by San Luis Obispo Firearms and Safety Training (SLOFAST). The California Department of Fish and Wildlife awarded the operating contract in December, and community volunteers helped with cleanup efforts. The range will initially open rifle and shotgun facilities, with additional programs rolling out as they’re ready.

The California Mid-State Fair has opened applications for its 2026 Miss California Mid-State Fair Scholarship Pageant, inviting local residents aged 18-24 or graduating seniors to apply by April 17. Contestants will compete in categories like personal interview, talent, evening gown, fair platform proposal and a final question for scholarship awards. The pageant is part of the fair’s 80th anniversary celebration and will take place on July 15 at the Paso Robles Event Center.