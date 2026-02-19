Applications open for 2026 Miss California Mid‑State Fair Scholarship Pageant

The California Mid-State Fair is currently accepting applications for the 2026 Miss California Mid-State Fair Scholarship Pageant.

Applicants must be between 18 and 24 years old or a graduating high school senior and live in San Luis Obispo County.

The pageant will take place on Wednesday, July 15.

The competition includes a personal interview, talent presentation, evening gown, fair platform proposal — an original idea to enhance attendees' experience at the fair, and a final question.

Several scholarships will be awarded, including for best interview, best talent, Miss Congeniality, first and second runner-up princesses, and queen.

To apply, click here. Applications are due by April 17.

For questions or more information about the pageant, contact misscmsf@midstatefair.com.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the California Mid-State Fair, which will take place from July 15-26 at the Paso Robles Event Center.