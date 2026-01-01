NYE DUI arrest, Rose Parade prep, and bridge replacement planned

Happy 2026! Here are the top stories from Daybreak this New Year’s morning:



Solvang rings in 2026 early : The town of Solvang welcomed the new year on “Denmark time” with its annual Copenhagen Countdown at Solvang Park. Cheers rang out at 3 p.m. California time, marking midnight in Denmark, as crowds enjoyed live music, food and drinks. Light rain fell at times, but it didn’t dampen the celebrations. The countdown is part of Solvang’s Julefest, which continues with nightly light and music shows through Sunday and a Christmas tree burn next Friday.

Polar Bear Dip returns to Cayucos : Community members will ring in 2026 with the annual Polar Bear Dip in Cayucos later today. At noon, participants will run into the cold ocean to celebrate the new year. Safety officials urge extra caution due to king tides, but organizers say the event will go on rain or shine.

Driver arrested after possible DUI crash: A driver is under arrest following a possible DUI crash in San Luis Obispo. Police say a pickup truck went off the road Monday night on Broad Street, crashing through a fence and into the patio area of SESLOC Credit Union. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to the hospital before being booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of DUI.

Work to replace the South Bay Boulevard bridge connecting Los Osos and Morro Bay is scheduled to begin next month. The existing bridge, built in 1996, was found to be seismically vulnerable and will be reconstructed with a wider concrete span and deeper piers to improve safety. County officials say the project, funded mostly through a federal bridge program with county funds covering the rest, will keep the current bridge open during construction and is expected to finish by fall 2027. A beloved bear statue near the bridge will be temporarily relocated and reinstalled once work wraps up.

Cal Poly students are finalizing their Welcome to the Jungle float for the 137th Rose Parade in Pasadena, adjusting plans as rain is forecast for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, a rare weather challenge for the parade. The float, built in collaboration with Cal Poly Pomona, includes a jungle landscape with elements like coffee grounds that students are protecting with weather-proofing measures. Team members are working under tight deadlines, and the float, decorated with more than 21,000 flowers, will be featured as the parade airs at 8 a.m. Jan. 1 on KSBY.

A couple walking cross-country to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention reached the Central Coast as part of their ongoing mission to start conversations and support communities. Along the way, they’ve shared personal stories and connected with locals to highlight the importance of mental health resources. Their journey continues to draw attention and support as they head toward future destinations to keep spreading their message.

