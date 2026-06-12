Oak tree debate, deadly crash response, and Surfliner reservations

Good morning, Central Coast. Here are some stories we are following this Friday:



Santa Maria unveils upgraded community park: The City of Santa Maria celebrated the completion of improvements at Ramona Garden Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday. The renovated park now features an inclusive playground, a new amphitheater, event lawn, upgraded restrooms and improved ADA-accessible walkways.

The City of Santa Maria celebrated the completion of improvements at Ramona Garden Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday. The renovated park now features an inclusive playground, a new amphitheater, event lawn, upgraded restrooms and improved ADA-accessible walkways. Dollar Tree coming to Pismo Beach: The discount retailer will take over the former Rite Aid location on Five Cities Drive, though an opening date has not yet been announced. Job openings are currently listed on the company's website.

The discount retailer will take over the former Rite Aid location on Five Cities Drive, though an opening date has not yet been announced. Job openings are currently listed on the company's website. Oil and gas prices ease slightly: Oil prices fell after President Trump announced a pause in strikes against Iran. Brent crude dropped more than 1%, while gas prices fell about two cents per gallon. According to AAA, California's average gas price is now $5.78 per gallon.

A group of San Luis Obispo residents is fighting to save a large oak tree slated for removal as part of plans for the new SLO REP theater project. Supporters say the tree is a valuable part of the community and are urging city leaders to consider alternatives that would preserve it. The debate comes as the theater project moves forward through the approval process.

Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley held an emergency meeting this week following the crash that killed five young people and critically injured another. Community leaders, nonprofits, law enforcement and residents gathered to discuss how to support grieving families and explore ways to prevent similar tragedies in the future. The meeting comes as investigators continue looking into whether speed or alcohol played a role in the June 7 crash.

Travelers riding the Pacific Surfliner this summer will need to reserve a specific train before boarding as officials prepare for increased demand tied to World Cup events in Southern California. The temporary reservation requirement began June 11 and will remain in place through July 19 to help guarantee seating and manage crowds. Rail officials say the policy is intended to make travel smoother as thousands of soccer fans head to Los Angeles and surrounding areas.