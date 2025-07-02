Officer-involved shooting, immigration concerns, and new cannabis permits

It’s Wednesday, July 2nd, the halfway mark of 2025, and a busy morning on Daybreak. Here are the top stories we’re following:



Officer-Involved Shooting in Los Osos : We’re following breaking news out of Los Osos. Deputies responded just after midnight to reports of suspicious activity on the 2300 block of Fresno Street. A woman told dispatchers she feared for her safety because of a man in the area with a violent history and access to weapons. When deputies arrived, the 40-year-old man from Chowchilla pulled out a handgun. Officers opened fire, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. We’ll bring you updates as we get them.

: We’re following breaking news out of Los Osos. Deputies responded just after midnight to reports of suspicious activity on the 2300 block of Fresno Street. A woman told dispatchers she feared for her safety because of a man in the area with a violent history and access to weapons. When deputies arrived, the 40-year-old man from Chowchilla pulled out a handgun. Officers opened fire, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. We’ll bring you updates as we get them. SLO County History Center Faces Funding Crisis : The SLO County History Center is at risk after losing a major source of funding. Community Reporter Dylan Foreman takes a closer look at the budget cuts threatening the local museum, which holds artifacts dating back to the 1800s. Now, the center is turning to the community for support. You can read Dylan’s full story here.

: The SLO County History Center is at risk after losing a major source of funding. Community Reporter Dylan Foreman takes a closer look at the budget cuts threatening the local museum, which holds artifacts dating back to the 1800s. Now, the center is turning to the community for support. You can read Dylan’s full story here. Thrifty Beaches Opens New Store in Santa Barbara: A popular Central Coast vintage shop is expanding. Thrifty Beaches has opened a new location in downtown Santa Barbara. The brand, started by a Cal Poly alum, shared the grand opening on Instagram. The new shop is located across from the Paseo Nuevo Shopping Mall, in the space formerly occupied by Restoration Hardware.

Tyra King, a mother of four, received a heartwarming surprise on Tuesday as she was welcomed into her new San Luis Obispo apartment with a special gift basket, celebrating her journey from homelessness to stability through the ECHO shelter program. After returning to California and facing unstable housing, King found support through ECHO’s emergency shelter in Paso Robles and eventually secured permanent housing. The welcome basket, filled with essentials, a plaque, and a grant, was part of a collaboration between ECHO and Bible for Breakfast Ministries. King called the moment life-changing, hoping her success inspires her children, while ministry leader Samba Johnson said King’s resilience moved her to help.

About 30 people gathered in Santa Maria on Tuesday for an immigration forum focused on legal education, rapid response, and community support amid rising enforcement activity across the Central Coast. Organized by CAUSE, 805 Undocufund, and Tu Tiempo Digital Contigo, the event offered legal guidance, personal testimony, and resources in both English and Spanish, particularly for farmworkers and families in mixed-status households. Immigration attorneys outlined how to respond if ICE shows up, and organizers highlighted the 805 Rapid Response Network, a 24/7 hotline for emergencies. The forum also included powerful artwork by local artist Helen Yanez, reflecting themes of labor, resilience, and youth empowerment. One speaker, Humberto Lopez, shared an emotional story about his father’s detention by ICE, reinforcing the urgent need for preparedness, advocacy, and community trust.

The City of San Luis Obispo has officially opened its application period for new commercial cannabis operations, potentially paving the way for a third retail dispensary. Currently, two permits are held by Megan’s Organic Market and SLO Cal Roots, with just one retail spot remaining under the city’s three-permit cap. While both existing operators acknowledge challenges amid a statewide cannabis industry downturn, they’re preparing to expand services, like adding delivery options, to stay competitive. Applications, which are open through July 31, are also being accepted for cultivation, manufacturing, testing labs, distribution, and delivery-only businesses. The city has specific zoning requirements for retail storefronts, including being located in designated cannabis business overlay zones.

