Offshore drilling debate, Buzzard in court, and Olympics countdown begins

Here are the top stories from Daybreak this morning:



Buzzard back in court : Ashlee Buzzard is returning to the courtroom today in Lompoc after pleading not guilty to the murder of her young daughter, Melodee. Prosecutors say they will not seek the death penalty but are pursuing life in prison without the possibility of parole for the Vandenberg Village mother. Community Reporter Crystal Bermudez will be in the courtroom for Buzzard’s preliminary hearing.

: Ashlee Buzzard is returning to the courtroom today in Lompoc after pleading not guilty to the murder of her young daughter, Melodee. Prosecutors say they will not seek the death penalty but are pursuing life in prison without the possibility of parole for the Vandenberg Village mother. Community Reporter Crystal Bermudez will be in the courtroom for Buzzard’s preliminary hearing. Train tracks shut down : Railroad tracks along the Gaviota Coast are closed this morning after an excavator crashed down onto the tracks while crews were clearing storm damage. Authorities say the machine fell about 10 feet near Highway 101 and Arroyo Quemada. The operator was able to get out on his own, climb back up to the tracks, and was taken to Cottage Hospital with minor injuries.

: Railroad tracks along the Gaviota Coast are closed this morning after an excavator crashed down onto the tracks while crews were clearing storm damage. Authorities say the machine fell about 10 feet near Highway 101 and Arroyo Quemada. The operator was able to get out on his own, climb back up to the tracks, and was taken to Cottage Hospital with minor injuries. Olympics countdown begins: The countdown is on for the 2026 Winter Olympics, now just one month away. A countdown clock in Milan, Italy shows the opening ceremony is set for February 6th. The Games will be co-hosted by Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo through February 22nd, with the Paralympics following in March. You can watch the opening ceremony live on KSBY News.

California lawmakers and environmental groups are pushing the federal government to remove the state from a proposed plan to expand offshore oil drilling along the coast. Supporters at a press conference say the expansion could harm coastal economies, public health and marine habitats, while opponents argue oil production is essential and could keep energy prices down. The public comment period on the proposal remains open through the end of the month.

Cachuma Lake is over capacity following recent heavy rainfall, prompting officials to release water from the dam and temporarily restrict some lake activities for safety. Boat rentals are on hold and only certain vessels are allowed due to floating debris, though fishing, hiking and camping remain open. Officials say rainfall so far this season has exceeded the average and warn more rain could affect levels further.

After a year of daytime games due to failing stadium lights, Lompoc High School is bringing back evening football and soccer games as new lights are installed. The older light system had worsened, forcing schedule changes and lower attendance, but Measure M voters approved $2 million for upgrades last year. Coaches, players and the principal say restoring lights will boost school spirit and community involvement when the system is operational early this year.