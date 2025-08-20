Online 'challenge' warning, school supply drive success, and KSBY blood drive

We’re halfway through the work week, Central Coast. Be ready for a heat wave headed our way.



: The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says they’re seeing a rise in the “door kick challenge.” It involves kids or teens kicking front or garage doors and then running off, sometimes recording it for social media. Anyone affected is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office. Womenade collects school supplies for teachers : South SLO County Womenade hosted its 6th annual “We Missed the Bus” drive, gathering supplies for teachers in the Lucia Mar Unified School District. The nonprofit has collected about $5,000 worth of supplies so far, which will be distributed to local schools.

Four Cal Poly student-athletes are chasing history as they prepare to try out for the first professional women’s baseball league in more than 75 years. The group includes Arwen McCullough, who founded Cal Poly’s Women’s Club Baseball team in 2022 after growing up playing the sport and being inspired by the San Francisco Giants. With support from former Cal Poly pitcher Shannon Stephens, the team went on to win a club national championship in 2025. Now, McCullough and teammates Ginger Duncan, Kendra Wise, and Katherine Hennig are among just 150 players invited to Washington, D.C., for tryouts with the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. No matter the outcome, McCullough says she hopes to keep breaking barriers and building opportunities for young girls who love baseball.

In Oceano, where many neighborhoods lack sidewalks, residents now have a new safe space to walk and exercise thanks to a track built at Oceano Elementary School. The project, funded through a county grant and community fundraisers, will eventually include a soccer field for public use. Facilities director Andy Stenson said the track has already become a popular gathering spot for families and neighbors, while PTA president Nicolle Olson, a former student, said she’s excited that younger generations will have a space she never had growing up. Community members say the addition provides a much-needed place to walk, play, and connect safely.

A local farm-to-table partnership is helping feed thousands in San Luis Obispo County. The SLO Food Bank teamed up with farms like Hijas de las Fresas in Santa Maria, using federal funds to buy local produce for families in need. After the USDA’s $600,000 investment ended, the food bank launched its own Local Harvest Fund to keep the program going, with a goal of raising at least $300,000 this year. Leaders hope to expand partnerships to 25–30 farms and businesses by 2030, reinvesting $1.5 million into the local economy. The program ensures fresh produce stays local while supporting small farms. With 45,000 people relying on the food bank monthly, officials are asking for community donations to help sustain the effort.