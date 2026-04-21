Owner arraignment, speaker series returns, and Baywood development approved

Happy Tuesday. Check out what we are covering today:



Warming center opens in San Luis Obispo : With rain hitting the Central Coast, the 40 Prado Homeless Services Center is opening its warming center tonight. Check-in runs from 7 to 9 p.m., offering a safe place to sleep along with clean clothing, a hot shower, and a meal.

: With rain hitting the Central Coast, the 40 Prado Homeless Services Center is opening its warming center tonight. Check-in runs from 7 to 9 p.m., offering a safe place to sleep along with clean clothing, a hot shower, and a meal. Morro Bay business owner due in court : The owner of Giovanni’s Fish Market is scheduled for arraignment and faces multiple charges, including unlawful gun possession and possession of child pornography. Investigators testified they found several firearms across his properties and evidence of underage material on his Google account.

: The owner of Giovanni’s Fish Market is scheduled for arraignment and faces multiple charges, including unlawful gun possession and possession of child pornography. Investigators testified they found several firearms across his properties and evidence of underage material on his Google account. Vandenberg speaker series heads to Carpinteria: Vandenberg Space Force Base is bringing its community speaker series to Carpinteria this week. Officials will share updates on the base’s mission and research on launch acoustics during the free event happening tomorrow at 5 p.m.

A new development project has been approved for a long-vacant lot in the Baywood area of Los Osos following a public hearing. The proposal moved forward after discussions about how the project would fit into the neighborhood. Supporters say it will help revitalize the space, while also addressing community needs.

San Luis Obispo County officials held a community meeting to gather input on a proposed desalination project. The project aims to provide a more reliable water supply, especially during drought conditions. Residents shared questions and concerns as the county continues evaluating the plan.

Santa Barbara city leaders are considering adding more funding to the Dwight Murphy Field renovation project. The additional money would help cover rising costs and ensure planned improvements are completed. The discussion comes as officials work to finalize the scope and timeline of the project.