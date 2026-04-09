PG&E credit, Santa Barbara Harbor improvements, and roadwork updates

Happy Thursday! It’s the kickoff to the 2026 Poly Royal Rodeo tonight at Spano’s Stadium. Conditions will be ok today but take a look at the rain headed our way.



Fremont Theater can reopen : The Fremont Theater is allowed to reopen after storm damage forced weeks-long closures. City officials say the building is now safe, with the sidewalk and Monterey Street back open and the theater’s certificate of occupancy being reinstated.

: The Fremont Theater is allowed to reopen after storm damage forced weeks-long closures. City officials say the building is now safe, with the sidewalk and Monterey Street back open and the theater’s certificate of occupancy being reinstated. PG&E customers get April credit : Pacific Gas and Electric Company customers will see a break on their bills this month through the California Climate Credit. Eligible residents will get more than $46 on natural gas bills, while small businesses will see about $36 in electric credits, funded by the state’s carbon reduction efforts.

: Pacific Gas and Electric Company customers will see a break on their bills this month through the California Climate Credit. Eligible residents will get more than $46 on natural gas bills, while small businesses will see about $36 in electric credits, funded by the state’s carbon reduction efforts. Last-minute tax filing tips: With the April 15 deadline approaching, taxpayers can still request a six-month extension through the Internal Revenue Service. Experts warn you still need to pay what you owe now to avoid penalties and advise against relying on AI tools, which may increase the risk of errors or audits.

More than $6 million in federal funding has been secured for improvements at Santa Barbara Harbor. The money will go toward dredging to keep the harbor deep enough for boats, emergency vessels, and commercial activity. Leaders say the project is critical for safety, tourism, and the local economy.

Drivers traveling in and out of Solvang will soon see a nearly $3 million road rehabilitation project begin. The work is expected to improve road conditions and safety for commuters in the area. Officials say drivers should plan for construction impacts once the project gets underway.

A Highway 1 bridge project near Cayucos will bring single-lane traffic and limited beach access. Construction is needed to upgrade and maintain the aging bridge infrastructure. Drivers and visitors are urged to expect delays and plan ahead during the work.