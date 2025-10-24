Prescribed burns, Día de los Muertos, and AI Deepfake scam warning

Happy Friday! Here are some important stories to note before we head into the weekend:



The search continues for missing girl : The investigation continues into the disappearance of 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard from Vandenberg Village. KSBY crews were there yesterday when her mom, Ashlee Buzzard , opened her door to accept papers, the first time she’s been seen since Melodee was reported missing ten days ago. A vigil will be held tonight in front of her home as local, state, and federal agencies continue investigating.

: The investigation continues into the disappearance of 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard from Vandenberg Village. KSBY crews were there yesterday when her mom, , opened her door to accept papers, the first time she’s been seen since Melodee was reported missing ten days ago. A vigil will be held tonight in front of her home as local, state, and federal agencies continue investigating. Prescribed burn continues at Estero Bluffs : California State Parks is continuing its prescribed burn today at Estero Bluffs State Park. It could begin as early as 7 a.m. and last until about 5 p.m., with smoke visible along Highway 1 throughout the day. More burns are planned through June at other parks across San Luis Obispo County.

: California State Parks is continuing its prescribed burn today at Estero Bluffs State Park. It could begin as early as 7 a.m. and last until about 5 p.m., with smoke visible along Highway 1 throughout the day. More burns are planned through June at other parks across San Luis Obispo County. Alaska Airlines restores operations after IT outage: Alaska Airlines has restored operations after a major I-T outage stranded passengers nationwide overnight. A three-hour ground stop was issued last night for flights at all airports, including those at San Luis Obispo County Airport. Officials haven’t said what caused the issue, but all Alaska flights are now back on schedule.

The Clark Center in Arroyo Grande will host its first “Celebrando Nuestros Antepasados” Día de los Muertos event, designed to honor loved ones who have passed. Organizers are working closely with the large Mixteco community, many of whom face isolation and enforcement pressures, to make the celebration inclusive. The event will feature a cultural play, mariachis, ballet folklórico, danza azteca, a Catrinas contest and over 20 organizations sharing health information. The goal is to highlight indigenous roots and create a community space where all feel welcome.

An officer from the Atascadero Police Department received widespread support online after saving a 10-day-old baby who was not breathing in Atascadero. Arriving just two minutes after dispatch, Officer Alan Hurst began life-saving efforts on the infant and revived the baby before transport to a hospital. The department publicly thanked Hurst, dispatch, fire and EMS partners in a social media post that quickly gained hundreds of likes and many comments. The incident highlights the responsiveness and coordination between local emergency services.

Scammers are increasingly using AI-generated videos and images of celebrities to trick people into donating money or clicking phishing links. According to the Adaptive Security firm, there were over 105,000 deepfake-related attacks in the U.S. last year, nearly one every five minutes. Experts warn these scams are evolving quickly, often targeting disaster seasons or affinity groups with realistic visuals and persuasive content. They advise viewers to remain vigilant, verify sources and think twice before sending money based solely on what appears to be a credible endorsement.