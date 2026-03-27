Prescribed burns, shelters in need, and weed abatement inspections

Happy Friday everyone! Check out what we’re talking about this morning on Daybreak:



Prescribed burn planned : CAL FIRE plans to burn about 2,000 acres at Huasna Ranch this Sunday to prepare for wildfire season. The goal is to clear dry brush, reduce fire risk, and improve land health.

: CAL FIRE plans to burn about 2,000 acres at Huasna Ranch this Sunday to prepare for wildfire season. The goal is to clear dry brush, reduce fire risk, and improve land health. Weed rule reminder : Paso Robles Fire is urging residents to clear weeds and debris before inspections begin May 12. The ordinance applies to entire properties to help reduce wildfire risk.

: Paso Robles Fire is urging residents to clear weeds and debris before inspections begin May 12. The ordinance applies to entire properties to help reduce wildfire risk. Shelters need help: Woods Humane Society is seeing a surge of puppies and kittens during its busiest season. The community is encouraged to adopt or foster to help free up space.

Fire crews are conducting prescribed burns at Montana de Oro State Park as wildfire season approaches. Officials say these controlled burns help remove dry vegetation and lower the risk of larger fires. Crews carefully monitor weather conditions to keep the burns safe and effective.

Deputies are investigating after a gun was found at an elementary school in Orcutt. Parents are now processing the situation as officials work to determine how the weapon ended up on campus. Authorities say there is no ongoing threat, but the investigation is still active.

A Paso Robles hotel is saying goodbye to its head housekeeper after 65 years of service. The Best Western Plus Black Oak is recognizing her decades of dedication and impact on guests and staff. Coworkers say her work ethic and kindness helped shape the hotel’s reputation.