Price hike impacts Santa Barbara workers, Clean Slate Clinic is back, and rodeo tickets on sale

Happy Friday, Central Coast! Check out today’s Morning Minute:



Safety zone begins this weekend : San Luis Obispo’s Safety Enhancement Zone goes into effect starting tonight at midnight through Monday at 7 a.m., with two more weekends planned later this month. Violations like noise disturbances, open containers and public urination could bring fines between $700 and $1,000 with no warnings.

: San Luis Obispo’s Safety Enhancement Zone goes into effect starting tonight at midnight through Monday at 7 a.m., with two more weekends planned later this month. Violations like noise disturbances, open containers and public urination could bring fines between $700 and $1,000 with no warnings. Clean Slate Clinic returns to SLO : The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office is partnering with community groups to host its fifth free Clean Slate Clinic. The event at the SLO County Law Library on Monterey Street helps people clear barriers to jobs and housing caused by past criminal records, with walk-ins welcome but appointments encouraged.

: The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office is partnering with community groups to host its fifth free Clean Slate Clinic. The event at the SLO County Law Library on Monterey Street helps people clear barriers to jobs and housing caused by past criminal records, with walk-ins welcome but appointments encouraged. Santa Maria Elks Rodeo tickets go on sale: Pre-sale tickets for the 83rd Santa Maria Elks Rodeo are officially available starting today. The rodeo runs May 27 through May 31, and organizers say tickets should only be purchased through the official website or the on-site box office.

A proposed development called River’s Edge could increase the number of homes in San Miguel by about 20%. The plan would build 181 single-family homes on 43 acres, including 18 affordable units along with parks, open space and some commercial areas. Some residents support the growth, while others worry about traffic and whether local infrastructure can handle the expansion.

Higher diesel prices are putting pressure on Central Coast workers who rely on fuel for their jobs. Fishermen, construction companies and other businesses say rising costs can affect whether jobs or trips are profitable. Diesel in California averages around $5.19 a gallon, among the highest prices in the country.

Yessenia Echevarria, founder of Mujeres de Acción in Paso Robles, attended the State of the Union after being invited by Congressman Jimmy Panetta. She started the organization to help educate Latino women about breast cancer and later expanded its work to broader community advocacy across SLO County. Echevarria said attending the event in Washington, D.C., was a surreal and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

