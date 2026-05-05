Primary election prep, housing affordability, and a prescribed burn

Good morning, Central Coast. Here is a lineup of our top stories:



Paso Robles launches homelessness dashboard : Paso Robles is launching a new dashboard to track efforts to curb homelessness. Officials say the tool will combine data from city, county and local partners to guide decisions and adjust strategies.

: Paso Robles is launching a new dashboard to track efforts to curb homelessness. Officials say the tool will combine data from city, county and local partners to guide decisions and adjust strategies. SpaceX launch set for tonight : A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base tonight. The mission will carry 24 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit, with liftoff expected between 7 and 11 p.m.

: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base tonight. The mission will carry 24 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit, with liftoff expected between 7 and 11 p.m. Prescribed burn set for San Simeon park: A prescribed burn is scheduled to begin at Hearst San Simeon State Park and could run through May 29, depending on weather. Officials say the burn will reduce fire risk and improve native plant health.

Primary election ballots are now being mailed to registered voters across the Central Coast. Officials say ballots began going out May 4 ahead of the June election. Voters can return them by mail or drop them off at designated locations.

Housing affordability is a major issue in the Santa Barbara County District 2 supervisor race. Incumbent Laura Capps and challenger Elijah Mack both say the high cost of living is a top concern for residents. While they agree on the problem, they differ on solutions, including building more housing versus cutting regulations.

Cecchetti Road in Arroyo Grande has reopened with a temporary bridge after being closed since 2023 storm damage. The new bridge restores access across Arroyo Grande Creek, though it may not be a permanent solution. Project costs increased significantly, rising from about $250,000 to roughly $700,000.