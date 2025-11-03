Pumpkin smash, water changes, and election text scam warning

Happy Monday, Central Coast. I hope everyone got to enjoy that extra hour of sleep from Daylight Saving Time.



Water disinfectant change begins tomorrow: Starting tomorrow through December 2, the county will temporarily switch the disinfectant used in the Lopez Water Project System to free chlorine. Residents in several South County communities may notice a slight change in taste or smell, but officials say the water is still safe to drink.

State officials warn of election text scam: California's Secretary of State Shirley Weber is warning voters about misleading text messages from a group called Ballot Now. She says the group is not connected to the state or county elections offices, and voters should only trust information from official sites like sos.ca.gov.

The only item on the ballot in the upcoming special election in San Luis Obispo County is Proposition 50, and early turnout is already strong. About 43 % of mail-in ballots have been returned so far, placing the county fifth among California’s 58 counties. Voters say they feel it’s their civic duty to show up, with drop-boxes available and the elections office open until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Growers across Santa Barbara County are turning to drought-tolerant agave plants as a new agricultural option amid water shortages. One farmer has planted over 20,000 agave plants on land once used for avocados, citing reduced maintenance, high demand and fire-retardant qualities. The agave industry has grown by roughly 110 % annually since 2021 and is estimated at a $2.3 billion market, though growers warn of possible oversupply down the road.

In Santa Maria the fourth annual Pumpkin Smash event helped turn leftover holiday pumpkins into compost instead of landfill waste. Community members brought their gourds to smash them into bins, where they’ll be composted and turned into soil amendments for farms and parks. Officials say this effort not only reduces waste but also cuts greenhouse gas emissions by diverting organic material from the landfill.

