Prop 50 brings early voter turnout in San Luis Obispo County

Proposition 50 is the only measure on the ballot for the Nov. 4 special election, and many voters in San Luis Obispo County are already turning in their ballots.

“It is interesting. With all the political ads and everything,” said Berto Cantu, a San Luis Obispo voter.

The proposition is reported to be a response to the redistricting that happened in Texas, allowing the state to gain five seats in the House.

If passed, it could temporarily change the way Congressional Districts in California are drawn until 2030.

San Luis Obispo County is currently fifth in the return rate among the 58 counties in California, according to the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder's Office.

“My wife and I just think it’s our civic duty to come out and vote. We usually just come drop it off in person.. t’s kind of a tradition. it’s really important to us,” Cantu said.

According to the clerk-recorder's office, 43% of mail-in ballots have been returned and processed so far in the county.



45% were from registered Democrats

34% from registered Republicans

15% from no party preference

4% from American Independent

1% or less each from Libertarian, Peace & Freedom, and Green parties.

The return rate by city is:



49% Pismo Beach

48% Morro bay

45% Arroyo Grande

39% San Luis Obispo

38% Atascadero

38% Paso Robles

36% Grover Beach

“That feels good that the community is very much interested in what’s going on politically and doing what they can to vote,” Cantu said.

There are 18 drop-off boxes across San Luis Obispo County. You can find the closest one to you here.

For a list of ballot drop boxes in Santa Barbara County, click here.

The elections office in San Luis Obispo will be open until 8 p.m. on Election Day.