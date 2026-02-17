Rain continues to impact the Central Coast: warnings and updates

Happy Tuesday! More rain is on the way, Central Coast:



Highway 1 shut down again : Just a month after reopening from a three-year closure, Highway 1 between Regent's Slide and Ragged Point is closed again due to rockslides and debris, according to Caltrans. Flooding also shut down part of Highway 1 near Rancho Maria Golf Course in Santa Maria, and a fallen eucalyptus tree blocked all southbound lanes of Highway 101 in Goleta for several hours.

Santa Maria rollover : A driver was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center with minor injuries after a rollover crash in Santa Maria. The Santa Maria Police Department says the driver lost control, hit a center divider and light pole, and overturned.

Lompoc Library closed: The Lompoc Library remains closed after a nearby pipe reportedly burst over the weekend. Library officials notified patrons through social media and signage, and there's no timeline yet for reopening.

: A driver was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center with minor injuries after a rollover crash in Santa Maria. The Santa Maria Police Department says the driver lost control, hit a center divider and light pole, and overturned. Lompoc Library closed: The Lompoc Library remains closed after a nearby pipe reportedly burst over the weekend. Library officials notified patrons through social media and signage, and there’s no timeline yet for reopening.

Stormy conditions brought strong winds, steady rain and some flight delays at the Santa Barbara Airport, and a brief power outage there was quickly resolved thanks to a backup generator. Travelers told reporters the weather changed their plans and caused disruptions. On local roads, a large fallen tree briefly blocked southbound lanes of Highway 101 in Goleta before the roadway was cleared and reopened.

Heavy rain and rising water levels from the ongoing winter storm have forced unhoused residents along the Bob Jones Trail in San Luis Obispo to seek shelter at warming centers. Officials prioritized moving people out of flood-prone areas, and local service organizations reported a surge in demand for food, dry clothing and warm space. Centers including the 40 Prado Homeless Services Center are also asking for donations of warm clothing, blankets and towels to assist those affected.

With the recent Central Coast storm putting roofs to the test, some homeowners in Nipomo are noticing leaks and calling for repairs. Local roofing contractors say the wet conditions mean more clients are requesting work, and it’s often safer to prep materials before heading onto wet roofs. They recommend homeowners watch for signs of damage like cracked shingles or moss and to schedule inspections before storms hit.