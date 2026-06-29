Road closures, bluff repair project, and flower festival

Good morning! Check out what stories we are following on Daybreak:



Highway 217 overnight closures: Drivers in Goleta should expect overnight closures on Highway 217 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Hollister Avenue and Sandspit Road while crews pave the roadway for the San Jose Creek Bridge replacement project. The closures will continue through Thursday morning, with detours in place, and the overall paving project is expected to finish in early August.

Drivers in Goleta should expect overnight closures on Highway 217 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Hollister Avenue and Sandspit Road while crews pave the roadway for the San Jose Creek Bridge replacement project. The closures will continue through Thursday morning, with detours in place, and the overall paving project is expected to finish in early August. Pismo Beach bluff repairs: Pismo Beach has begun a multi-million-dollar project to repair bluffs damaged during a 2017 storm. The work will stabilize the bluff along Ocean Boulevard and Cliff Avenue to protect the coastal access trail, nearby roadway, and utility lines.

Pismo Beach has begun a multi-million-dollar project to repair bluffs damaged during a 2017 storm. The work will stabilize the bluff along Ocean Boulevard and Cliff Avenue to protect the coastal access trail, nearby roadway, and utility lines. Gym recording case: Kyle Combs of Grover Beach is facing 12 misdemeanor invasion of privacy charges after prosecutors say he secretly recorded women inside tanning booths at an Arroyo Grande Planet Fitness. Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone who used the tanning or red-light therapy rooms in 2025 to contact Arroyo Grande Police.

San Luis Obispo County has received a $550,000 federal grant to study whether a regional desalination plant could become a reliable long-term water source for the Central Coast. County officials say the project is still in the feasibility stage, with researchers evaluating potential locations, environmental impacts, and costs before any decisions are made. Leaders hope the study will help prepare the region for future droughts and increasing water supply challenges.

A mural at the Morro Bay Library, originally created in 1985, has been restored after nearly 40 years as tiles began falling from the top of the artwork. The mural tells the story of Morro Bay's past, present, and future, and includes a new plaque honoring its original artist, Peter Ladochy, who led more than 100 community members in creating it. The 650-square-foot restoration cost $30,000 and was funded through donations, memberships, and support from library patrons.

The 2026 Orchid Festival brought orchid enthusiasts to Nipomo High School for a weekend of colorful displays, educational demonstrations, and plant vendors from across California. Organized by the Five Cities Orchid Society, the event featured docent tours, orchid care workshops, and opportunities for visitors to purchase rare and beginner-friendly orchids. Organizers say the annual festival celebrates both the beauty of orchids and the local community's passion for gardening.

