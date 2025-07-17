Roadwork, fair traffic & a historic reopening

Good morning! Here’s what’s making headlines on the Central Coast this Thursday.



Highway 101 construction underway in SLO : A road improvement project is now underway on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo. Construction will stretch from the Broad Street exit to California Boulevard, continuing through next June. Lane and ramp closures are scheduled weeknights from 8 P.M. to 6 A.M., and Sunday nights from 10 P.M. to 6 A.M.

Wildfire prep project begins in Stadium Park : A vegetation management project is starting at Stadium Park as part of broader wildfire risk reduction efforts on Pine Mountain. Crews will clear brush and hazardous branches near the Stadium Bowl. Trails will stay open, but visitors are urged to use caution.

California Mid-State Fair heads into day 2: Day 2 of the California Mid-State Fair kicks off with an industrial arts auction and early performances before gates open at 4 P.M. Expect fun demonstrations, eating contests, and a performance by Jon Pardi at the Chumash Grandstand Arena at 7:30 P.M.

Neighbors living near San Luis Obispo’s Irish Hills are taking wildfire preparedness into their own hands by forming a potential Firewise community, inviting fire officials to speak directly with them about how to protect their homes in this high-risk fire zone. Residents near Royal Way and Rubio Lane, concerned about updated fire severity maps and rising insurance rates, organized a community meet-up to learn about vegetation management, home hardening, and emergency response. Fire officials say the effort not only improves safety but could also lead to lower insurance premiums. Residents hope more neighborhoods will see how simple and empowering it can be to take the first step.

As the California Mid-State Fair kicks off in Paso Robles, drivers are being warned to expect heavier-than-normal traffic around the fairgrounds on 24th Street. CHP officials say thousands are expected to attend the 12-day event, and more officers will be on patrol looking for reckless or impaired drivers. They're urging fairgoers to plan ahead, use rideshare services if drinking, and pay attention to new signage, cones, and potential road closures. Locals say they're used to the delays, with some adjusting work schedules or opting to walk, while others recommend skipping the parking hassle altogether by getting dropped off.

After nearly a decade of closure and three years of renovations, the historic Cayucos Vets Hall, now renamed Cayucos Landing, is set to reopen this August. Originally built in 1875 as a warehouse by Captain James Cass, the building was the heart of the community before it was deemed unsafe in 2016. The $11.3 million restoration honors its historic charm while adding modern amenities like an event room, upgraded kitchen, outdoor BBQ area, and space for the Cayucos Historical Society and an art gallery. Locals helped raise funds and are now preparing for the first big event: Cayucos’ 150th anniversary celebration this September. Reservations for future events are expected to open once the final occupancy certificate is approved.