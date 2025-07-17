CHP to be on the lookout for impaired drivers as Mid-State Fair gets underway

Traffic signs and cones have been placed along 24th Street in front of the Paso Robles Event Center as the California Mid-State Fair makes its return.

“The Mid-State Fair is going to attract people from all over, so traffic is going to be a little heavier than normal,” said Ryan Armstrong, CHP Templeton Public Information Officer.

Armstrong says to expect increased traffic surrounding the fairgrounds as thousands of people make their way into Paso Robles for the 12-day fair.

He says there will be more officers out looking for reckless and impaired drivers.

“Plan your rides before you go to the fair," Armstrong said. “If you plan on drinking, be responsible — drink responsibly, designate a sober driver, use a rideshare program.”

Officer Armstrong recommends planning ahead for your trip to the fair.

“And when you're driving through the area, just be cognizant,” Armstrong added. “There's going to be extra people directing traffic. There'll be different cone patterns and different signage, some road closures.”

WATCH: A bird's eye view of the California Mid-State Fair

Aerial view of the California Mid-State Fair grounds

Some people who live in northern San Luis Obispo County say they’re used to the added traffic.

“I leave a little extra early just to kind of make up for that,” said Phoenix Murphy, Paso Robles resident. “I do a lot of walking. It can get kind of dangerous because a lot of drivers don't actually pay too much attention to the crosswalks.”

“It doesn't affect me except for on my Saturday shift when I do a half day,” said Ez Pudewa, Santa Margarita resident. “So I'd normally would come in at noon and I know I would get stuck in that northbound traffic, so I'm actually just going to be not working on my Saturday shift.”

Some fairgoers plan on getting a ride.

“Parking is insane and very expensive,” said Sierra Westerlind, Atascadero resident. “So if you can Uber or if you have somewhere in Paso you can have someone drop you off, that'd be ideal.”

The 2025 California Mid-State Fair takes place from July 16 through July 27 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

For more information on other options available for getting to and from the California Mid-State Fair, click here.