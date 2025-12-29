Rockslide closures, new laws for 2026, and couple celebrates milestone

Good morning, Central Coast! Here are top stories from Daybreak:



Highway 41 rockslide : A portion of Highway 41 is closed this morning after a rockslide was reported between Highway 46 and Highway 33. The slide happened around 9 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes near Highway 46. Drivers heading north toward Fresno are being detoured onto State Route 46 and then rerouted to State Route 33. CHP estimates the road will reopen around 8 a.m.

SpaceX launch delayed : SpaceX has once again postponed its Falcon 9 rocket launch after delaying the mission over the weekend. A new launch date has not yet been announced. The mission is set to carry Italy's COSMO-SkyMed second-generation satellite into low Earth orbit, where it will be used to observe Earth for both civilian and military purposes.

New California laws in 2025: Hundreds of new laws take effect across California in the new year, including expanded environmental and consumer protections. The state is banning all plastic bags, extending its single-use plastic ban statewide. Another law requires restaurants with 20 or more locations to list major food allergens, like milk, eggs, and peanuts, directly on their menus. Cat declawing will also become illegal under AB 867, except when medically necessary.

Shoppers in San Luis Obispo hit the stores Sunday to make post-holiday returns and exchanges, with many people bringing back gifts that didn’t fit or weren’t needed. Local retailers along Higuera Street opened early as customers stopped in to swap items rather than seek refunds. According to industry estimates, roughly 15.8 % of annual sales will be returned by year’s end, and local business owners say exchange traffic has picked up since Christmas. Many shoppers noted that returning gifts online is easy, but some still prefer in-person service and supporting local shops.

Santa Maria police responded early Saturday morning after a man was found struck and killed in the road on the 600 block of Black Road. Investigators initially sought a white vehicle with significant front-end and windshield damage believed to be involved in the deadly hit-and-run. By Saturday morning, officers located a vehicle linked to the incident and arrested 32-year-old Magdaleno Valentin-Mozqueda on suspicion of hit-and-run involving injury or death. The investigation is ongoing as police work to identify the victim and notify next of kin.

A Paso Robles couple is celebrating an impressive 76th wedding anniversary at Creston Village Assisted Living and Memory Care. Don and Helen Guegler first met in 1946 through a church choir and have shared a life filled with music, family, and mutual respect. The couple credits consistent dating, aligned values, and deep respect for one another as key ingredients to their long-lasting marriage. Their milestone celebration was surrounded by loved ones honoring decades of commitment and partnership.