Safe streets meeting, flight canceled, and home proposal

Good Wednesday morning. Check out what we are following on Daybreak:



Last Phoenix flights depart Santa Maria : The final direct flights between Phoenix and Santa Maria Airport are scheduled for today. American Airlines says the route did not meet performance expectations after launching last October.

: The final direct flights between Phoenix and Santa Maria Airport are scheduled for today. American Airlines says the route did not meet performance expectations after launching last October. Santa Barbara hosts safe streets meeting : The city of Santa Barbara is holding another “Safe Streets for All Action Plan” meeting tonight. Community members can learn about proposed safety improvements and get updates on the city’s transportation plan.

: The city of Santa Barbara is holding another “Safe Streets for All Action Plan” meeting tonight. Community members can learn about proposed safety improvements and get updates on the city’s transportation plan. Mid-State Fair brings back ticket deal: The California Mid-State Fair is bringing back its “2Fer Tuesday” promotion this month. Fairgoers can buy one season pass and get another free every Tuesday in May.

Residents in Santa Maria’s Tanglewood neighborhood say potholes along Mahoney Road have become so severe that drivers are forced to weave around them like a game of dodgeball. Neighbors say the damaged roadway has led to vehicle wear and safety concerns for people driving through the area. City officials say repairs are planned, but residents want a more permanent solution.

The Marine Mammal Center in Morro Bay says it has treated 13 sea lions showing signs of domoic acid poisoning since late March. The toxin is caused by harmful algae blooms and can lead to seizures, disorientation and other severe neurological symptoms in marine mammals. Experts say warmer ocean temperatures could lead to even more cases along the Central Coast this year.

The city of Grover Beach is reviewing a proposal to build up to 30 single-family homes on a vacant lot known as the Farroll Residences site. Officials say the project is aimed at helping “missing middle” buyers who earn too much for low-income housing but still struggle to afford local home prices. A feasibility study is now underway to examine traffic, environmental and other impacts before the project moves forward.

