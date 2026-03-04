Santa Maria shootings, Arroyo Grande gas leak, and Vandenberg missile test

Happy Wednesday, Central Coast. Check out this mornings conditions before you head out the door.



Police investigate two shootings in Santa Maria: Officers responded to a shooting near Lincoln Park and Park Avenue just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, prompting a lockdown at Santa Maria High School. While investigating, police located evidence of a second shooting involving two vehicles at the south parking structure of Santa Maria Town Center Mall, no injuries were reported, and it’s unclear if the incidents are connected.

Crews are working to fix a gas main leak near South Halcyon Road and The Pike, with repairs expected to take 15 to 30 days. Officials say work could continue overnight and on weekends, and drivers should expect traffic control and consider alternate routes. Missile test launches from Vandenberg: An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:01 p.m. as part of a routine test. Air Force Global Strike Command says the launch helps validate the system’s readiness, accuracy and reliability for future force development.

Police are investigating a reported hate crime against the Jewish fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi at California Polytechnic State University after a group of men yelled antisemitic slurs and one member was punched over the weekend. The suspects drove a large white truck onto the fraternity property through an unlocked gate and then fled the scene. Campus leaders and the Anti-Defamation League condemned the attack and stressed that such hate has no place at the university.

The San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission unanimously approved a permit for the Cambria Community Services District’s Water Reclamation Facility, moving the project a step closer to operation after more than a decade. The facility is designed to treat brackish groundwater and return it to the aquifer to help address water supply challenges, especially during dry seasons. The project now enters an appeal window before possibly going to the County Board of Supervisors or California Coastal Commission, and will not add to residents’ bills since a surcharge already covers costs.

Morro Bay locals Chuck and Rusty Slover are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary, tying the knot on March 3, 1951, and raising six children together. Chuck, who spent his career building PGA golf courses, and Rusty, who raised their family, shared that small daily moments and joy are key to a long life and happy marriage. Their children gathered at their home Tuesday to mark the milestone with love and laughter.

